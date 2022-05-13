ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newport, RI

Guidance counselor in Newport receives Golden Apple for prioritizing emotional well-being

By PATRICE WOOD, NBC 10 NEWS
Turnto10.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNBC 10, the Rhode Island Department of Education and Ocean State Credit Union are teaming up to honor outstanding teachers with a Golden Apple Award. A teacher in Newport was nominated by Jennifer Hole, who writes that her friend's top priority is the emotional well-being of her students and the life-long...

turnto10.com

Westerly Sun

WRHS WELCOMES TARYN BISHIP, FNP, TO THEIR TEAM

Westerly, RI - Taryn Bishop, FNP has joined Wood River Health Services' dedicated team of providers. A board-certified Family Nurse Practitioner, she previously worked at Ocean State Healthcare in Westerly. Taryn graduated with her Bachelor of Science in Nursing from University of Rhode Island in 2006 and worked in an emergency department and critical care setting as a Registered Nurse for several years in Connecticut.
WESTERLY, RI
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Housing Crisis Prompts Meeting [TOWNSQUARE SUNDAY]

United Interfaith Action, a faith-based organization committed to tackling social issues in Southeastern Massachusetts, is continuing to push for more affordable housing in New Bedford. The high cost of housing and record-high rents are resulting in even moderate-income individuals and families struggling to find a place to live. The UIA...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
MedPage Today

Patients With Type 2 Diabetes and CKD Face Poor COVID Outcomes

SAN DIEGO -- Certain factors were highly predictive of severe COVID illness in hospitalized patients who had type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD), a researcher reported. In a single-center study of patients with T2D and CKD hospitalized with COVID-19 infection, having hyperglycemia upon admission was tied with...
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

COVID again. In Rhode Island. Really. – Michael Fine

It’s back. I didn’t think we’d see another surge before the fall, but Covid-19 is back in Rhode Island. Our testing numbers are up; hospitalizations have doubled; some test sites in Central Falls are running 25 percent positive, and some schools in Central Falls have lost so many staff to illness that they are talking about whether they need to close for five to ten days.
CENTRAL FALLS, RI
WPRI 12 News

K-9 Ruby put down after ‘sudden, acute, and untreatable illness’

SCITUATE, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island State Police said that K-9 Ruby was put down on Friday after a “sudden, acute, and untreatable illness.” She was 11-and-a-half years old. “Today the Rhode Island State Police family is mourning the death of K-9 Ruby,” said Colonel Darnell Weaver, Superintendent of the Rhode Island State Police […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
a-z-animals.com

The 10 Biggest Lakes in Rhode Island

Rhode Island is the smallest state in the USA, although you wouldn’t know it from a visit because it is its second-most densely populated state. It is culturally and historically rich, with diversified geography. It’s also a part of the coastal forests in the northeast. If you love the water, Rhode Island is a must-see destination. Because of its great beachfront beaches, vast bays, and inlets, Rhode Island is known as “The Ocean State.” It has hundreds of bodies of water, with 75% of them being man-made lakes. Natural lakes and salty coastal lagoons make up the rest. They have sandy beaches with various recreational activities, such as swimming and kayaking, to keep you busy all day. Exploring the neighboring marshes and woodlands will also reward you with the sight of various bird species. It might be best to stay overnight at one of the campgrounds to take advantage of the tranquil waters. If you ever want to explore some of Rhode Island’s lakes, here are the 10 biggest lakes in the state.
TRAVEL
Turnto10.com

Special Olympics holding weekend fundraiser

Special Olympics Rhode Island is hosting a basketball fundraiser event this weekend. A free throw shooting marathon starts on Saturday, May 13 at Noon and continues until Sunday at Noon at Cranston East High School. "24 Hours Nothing But Net" will feature Stephanie Coro, former Rhode Island College basketball star,...
CRANSTON, RI
fallriverreporter.com

3 earthquakes strike off Rhode Island/Massachusetts coast

Did you feel it? 3 earthquakes struck off the coast of Rhode Island and near Massachusetts this weekend. A few Rhode Island residents reported feeling a magnitude 2.2 earthquake that took place 18 km SSE of Narragansett Pier, Rhode Island Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m. A few handful of people...
ENVIRONMENT
WPRI

3 earthquakes off Narragansett coast since Saturday morning

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – Three earthquakes haven shaken parts of Rhode Island since Saturday morning. No damage has been reported. Rhode Island is not known for its earthquakes, but they do happen occasionally. They are usually small and not felt; however, quite a few people felt the earthquakes this weekend.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
Turnto10.com

Rhode Island will put Medicaid contract out to bid again

The Rhode Island Department of Administration said Friday that it will start the bidding process all over for the state's Medicaid Managed Care Services. Two of the original bids were disqualified. A proposal from Tufts Health Public Plans was submitted two minutes late. Tufts protested the decision, but it was denied.
HEALTH
Turnto10.com

Heart Gala pays tribute to popular parent in Smithfield

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WJAR) — A community is coming together in hopes of raising awareness about the number one killer of both men and women: heart disease. Two years ago at Smithfield High School, they came up with a way to celebrate the life of a popular mom after her untimely death.
SMITHFIELD, RI
ABC6.com

3 Earthquakes rattle Rhode Island coast this weekend

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. (WLNE) — Did you feel the earth move?. Well it did, not once, not twice, but three times this weekend. Three earthquakes were registered by the United States Geological Survey on the coast of Rhode Island. The first was on Saturday morning at 4:42 a.m., a 2.2...
NARRAGANSETT, RI

