Fort Totten, ND

Powerful testimony delivered by survivors of federal Indian boarding schools

By Brooke Williams
 3 days ago

Severe beatings, food deprivation, sexual abuse…those were just a few of the things detailed by survivors of federal Indian boarding schools, who testified before House members on the Indigenous Peoples of the United States Subcommittee on Thursday.

The hearing comes on the heels of an investigative report released Wednesday by the United States Department of the Interior that shows hundreds of Indigenous children died at boarding schools run by the federal government from 1819 to 1969. According to the report, “The Department expects that continued investigation will reveal the approximate number of Indian children who died at Federal Indian boarding schools to be in the thousands or tens of thousands.”

The report identified more than 400 schools and more than 50 associated burial sites.

Thursday, Dr. Ramona Klein, an enrolled member of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa, and other boarding school survivors, delivered powerful testimony.

North Dakota schools identified in Federal Indian Boarding School Initiative Report

Klein recounted her experience attending one of the boarding schools and detailed how after being taken from her mother, her hair was cut and she endured both physical and sexual abuse.

“I remember seeing my mom crying as she stood and watched six of her eight children being placed on a big green bus and taken to Fort Totten Indian Boarding School in Fort Totten, North Dakota. That image is forever imprinted in my mind and in my heart,” testified Dr. Klein .

The testimony moved many in attendance at the hearing, which was held amid an effort to pass bill HR 5444 .

The bill would establish the Truth and Healing Commission on Indian Boarding School Policies.

