Cami Wells: Making a meal with what’s on hand

Coq au vin is a traditional French dish, but Julia Child put her own memorable stamp on it with her 1960s cooking show, The French Chef. Child and her storied foray into television were most recently portrayed on the HBO Max series Julia, which HBO just announced will return for a second season next year. Child makes coq au vin in one of the episodes, so to mark the passing of Season 1 and the (hopefully) imminent passage of the cold weather that has lingered throughout much of the country, we are reprinting the timelessly comforting (and slightly adapted) recipe from Child’s Mastering the Art of French Cooking, the 1961 magnum opus she wrote with Simone Beck and Louisette Bertholle. As Child observes in her original head notes, the dish “is made with either white or red wine, but red is more characteristic.” Traditionally accompanied by parsley potatoes, it is here served with potatoes and peas, the latter of which lend a pop of color to the dish’s rather earth-toned palette. Child advised “a young, full-bodied red Burgundy, Beaujolais, or Cotes du Rhone” to accompany the dish and, well, who are we to disagree?

RECIPES ・ 4 DAYS AGO