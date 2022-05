BUCKINGHAM >> It may have rained on their parade, but that didn’t diminish the moment. “It means everything to us,” North Penn’s Anthony Ayala Jr. said of winning the SOL Colonial title on this drenched Saturday afternoon. “We went undefeated in the regular season, came here today and did what we had to do. Back-to-back, two years in a row.”

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO