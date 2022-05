STILLWATER – Oklahoma State is one step closer to potentially landing its running back in the 2023 class as they made the cut for the top running backs in the country. Parker Jenkins is a 5-10, 185-pound all-purpose back out of Klein Forest HS in Houston, TX in the 2023 class. Rivals rankins him as a four-star prospect, while 247Sports puts him as the No. 25 overall running back in the class and the No. 61 overall prospect out of Texas.

STILLWATER, OK ・ 22 HOURS AGO