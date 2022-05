HOULTON formerly of ROCKLAND — Peter Durost Hart, 78, died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor after several months of health complications. Born February 21, 1944 in Rockland, Peter was the son of Millard and Mildred (Durost) Hart. He had one brother, John. Peter spent his childhood in Rockland and later returned with his wife, Dotty, to raise their family there. In recent years he lived in Houlton with his son Dan.

