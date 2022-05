SARASOTA, Fla.—Eat. Putt. Drink. PopStroke is a golfing concept from Tiger Woods that takes putt-putt to a whole new level!. "PopStroke is a family entertaiment facility where we offer 36 holes of Tiger Woods-designed miniature golf," said Greg Bartoli, who is the founder, co-owner and CEO of PopStroke. "Sarasota is a perfect location for us because it checks all the boxes of what our customers are here at PopStroke—everyone from retirees to young working professionals to young families with small children."

