Here’s a look at some of the stories we’ll be following today as they make headlines across Southwest Virginia:. The City of Danville will celebrate its Festival in the Park. The three-day event celebrates the arts and unity in the community. Events include live music, amusement rides, a movie in the park and more. It starts today from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. and continues from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.

DANVILLE, VA ・ 3 DAYS AGO