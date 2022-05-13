"Atlanta"'s Latest Episode Tackles Reverse Racism and an Identity Crisis

As we await the June release of Elvis, a new biopic starring Austin Butler in the titular role and Tom Hanks as his manager, it’s interesting to look back on Hanks’s past work in the biopic genre. It’s no secret that America’s dad has a catalog of impressive docudramas, ranging from his Oscar-winning performance in Philadelphia to other hits like Apollo 13, Saving Mr. Banks, and A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood. Despite critical acclaim, however, Hanks’s 2013 action-packed biopic Captain Phillips is often overshadowed in popular culture by his aforementioned blockbusters. While a phenomenal performance from Tom Hanks has become par for the course, this movie doesn’t rely on its titular character. Instead, the filmmakers use Phillips’s story to explore themes of privilege, taking a white-centric storyline and leaving the audience to question our perceptions of good and evil. This is done by showing how the lead characters were born into vastly different circumstances, and how this provides Phillips with a luxury of options that the pirates simply do not have. Captain Phillips forces the audience to remember that when we live in a world where so many people struggle to make ends meet, it’s sheer luck that allows some of us to do so without a gun in our hands and a knife at our throats.

