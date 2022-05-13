RAYFORD ROAD WOODFOREST BANK ROBBERS CAPTURED

The city of Humble is taking measures to protect its residents against catalytic converter theft with the unanimous approval of a new ordinance May 12. According to City Manager Jason Stuebe, the newly approved ordinance amends Chapter 32 "Second Hand Goods," Article III "Precious Metals and Gem Dealers" of the city's code of ordinances, effectively requiring metal or junk dealers in the city to report any catalytic converters that may come into their possession to the Humble Police Department.

HUMBLE, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO