RAYFORD ROAD WOODFOREST BANK ROBBERS CAPTURED

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-shooting-in-conroe-overnight/
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — The suspect who allegedly robbed a casino in the Alabama-Coushatta reservation was arrested by Houston-area police on Friday morning. At around 5:58 a.m. Friday morning, Tribal Police officers responded to an “active incident” at the Naskila casino, according to a post on the Alabama-Coushatta Police Department Facebook page. It was […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 5-13-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 5-11-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
Authorities in Montgomery County say a traffic stop was the starting point of an investigation revealing several articles of stolen property on Friday. According to Montgomery County deputies, officials attempted to make a traffic stop in the 21130 block of US Hwy 59 on a car with paper tags as a part of the “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
Two people are dead and three others are hurt from a shooting at a Houston flea market, where thousands of people were shopping on a busy Sunday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office said. The shooting appeared to stem from an altercation between five men, according to the sheriff's office. Two...
Pasadena, Texas – A veteran owned and operated lawn care business said its trailer and equipment was stolen this week. “This is how we pay our bills,” said Chad Milner, owner of Lawn Vets. “This is how we take care of our families.”. Milner said the trailer,...
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An investigation is underway after a crash leads to deputies discovering a vehicle riddled with bullets and three women inside. The crash happened Saturday night around 10:30 p.m. in the 14000 block of Ella Boulevard. Harris County Precinct 4 deputies were responding to what appeared...
Just before 5:30 pm, Sunday North Montgomery County Fire Department responded to a reported fire at Holiday World RV Sales and Service on I-45 near Calvary. Units arrived on the scene to fire a motorhome and a fifth-wheel RV fully involved …. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/fire-destroys-motorhomes/
HOUSTON — Texas Troopers have arrested a chase suspect following a standoff on the Eastex Freeway Friday morning. According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, the chase started in Polk County as an armed robbery. This is heading south near Kingwood. The suspect was alone in the white sedan…
A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas – Precinct 4 deputy constables are investigating a road rage shooting that left three women injured late Saturday. According to Constable Mark Herman’s Office, three women were traveling in a vehicle on Ella around d10:30 p.m. when someone in a dark-colored vehicle opened fire on them.
The city of Humble is taking measures to protect its residents against catalytic converter theft with the unanimous approval of a new ordinance May 12. According to City Manager Jason Stuebe, the newly approved ordinance amends Chapter 32 "Second Hand Goods," Article III "Precious Metals and Gem Dealers" of the city's code of ordinances, effectively requiring metal or junk dealers in the city to report any catalytic converters that may come into their possession to the Humble Police Department.
UPDATE: State Police have learned the three suspects and the jailer have been caught in the Houston area. All four were found at a motel in Houston. They were arrested early Sunday morning and sent back to Louisiana. ORIGINAL STORY:. The public is urged to be on the lookout for...
POLK COUNTY, Texas (CW39) New on the North East side of town, a man is in custody after a police chase that started around 6:45 a.m.. It went through Montgomery County and Polk County. Houston Police assisted in local jurisdiction along the North Freeway in Kingwood. That’s where it caused…
HOUSTON — DPS state troopers arrested a suspect after they say he robbed a casino on the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas reservation just outside of Livingston. According to Tribal Police Chief Rex Evans, this started just before 6 a.m. when the suspect walked into the casino and robbed the place. Tribal police responded quickly to the scene.
(The Center Square) – A manhunt is underway for a dangerous inmate who escaped near Centerville, roughly 40 minutes north of Huntsville. The inmate reportedly stabbed a correctional officer after he stole a Texas Department of Criminal Justice transport bus Thursday afternoon, the Leon County Sheriff’s Office says.
335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
Houston area media outlets are reporting that a suspect has been captured after robbing the Alabama-Coushatta Indian Tribe’s Naskila Gaming Casino between Woodville and Livingston. The crime reportedly occurred shortly before 6:00 Friday morning at the facility, located at the Indian Reservation off of Highway 190. Following the robbery,...
On Wednesday, patrol deputies from Constable Kenneth “Rowdy” Hayden’s Office focused on the unauthorized use of temporary license plates (paper plates). Thousands and thousands of paper plates are on the road today, causing many issues for law enforcement, including being able to properly identify suspect vehicles after a crime has been committed, not to mention the number of funds being lost to the state that go towards maintaining the state’s transportation system.
Comments / 0