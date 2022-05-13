ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

Montgomery County, Pct. 4 Constable Kenneth Rowdy Hayden – Vehicle Paper Plate Enforcement Initiative

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MONTGOMERY COUNTY JUDGE KEOUGH POSTS WARNING SIGN FOR CRIMINALS ENTERING MONTGOMERY COUNTY

Montgomery County Judge Mark Keough has erected a sign using his campaign funds to warn criminals coming into Montgomery County that Montgomery County Prosecutes. Every week several criminals who have open warrants from Harris County are arrested in Montgomery County. Just in the past ten days over twenty arrests were for warrants out of Harris County. Some of those also involved new charges in Montgomery County. On April 5th, 2022, Oak Ridge and Shenandoah pursued a carjacking suspect. He drove south on I-45 to Spring Creek Turn-around under I-45 where he gave up. During the arrest, he asked the officers if he would get a PR Bond. It was then he learned that Harris County was across the creek and he was in Montgomery County at which time tears began to flow. Jacoby Devante Smith. 17, of Houston, remains in the Montgomery County Jail with three aggravated robbery charges and one unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge. He is being held with no bond. He was also facing charges in Harris County for having a weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. For that, his bond had been set at $15 and $2500. He is due back in court on May 31, 2022. Judge Keough said he wants to get the message to criminals entering the county that Montgomery County does prosecute.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Traffic stop for fictitious paper plate leads deputies to stolen property in Montogomery Co., officials say

Authorities in Montgomery County say a traffic stop was the starting point of an investigation revealing several articles of stolen property on Friday. According to Montgomery County deputies, officials attempted to make a traffic stop in the 21130 block of US Hwy 59 on a car with paper tags as a part of the “paper plate” enforcement initiative.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Sheriff makes arrest in Death Investigation of Two Woodlands Students

On May 5, 2022, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to a residence on Stanwick Place, The Woodlands, in reference to a double death investigation. When Deputies arrived they identified the two deceased individuals as Gregory Blodgett (17 years of age) and Irene Sunderland (18 years of age) both The Woodlands High School Seniors.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

PROCESSION WITH FALLEN DEPUTY LEAVES MONTGOMERY COUNTY

The procession with fallen Harris County Deputy Robert “Adam” Howard has left the Forensic Center a short time ago in Conroe heading to Houston. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/procession-with-fallen-deputy-leaves-montgomery-county/
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Multi-County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 05/13/2022

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 5-13-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 5-11-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
MONTGOMERY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

FM 1486 REMAINS CLOSED AFTER MAJOR CRASH

8pm-A head-on crash between a FED Ex truck and a Lincoln Navigator has sent six people to the hospital. Several including two small children are critical. The crash happened at FM 1486 at Caney Creek just before 4 pm. Troopers remain on the scene along with the Montgomery County District Attorneys Office Vehicular Crimes Unit. The crash will take at least another two hours for wreckers to clear. The road is closed between Dobbin and Jackson Road.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAJOR ACCIDENT WITH MULTIPLE VICTIMS NEAR DOBBIN

335 PM- Five ambulances are on the scene of a major accident on FM 1486 between SH 105 and Jackson Road at Caney Creek. Two of the victims are children and are being transported in critical condition to Texas Children’s in the Texas Medical Center. The adults are being transported in three ambulances in stable condition to Conroe Regional. FM 1486 is closed.
DOBBIN, TX
thekatynews.com

The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences Need the Public’s Help in Identifying the Deceased

Law Enforcement Agency and Case Number: Houston Police Dept: 0611150-22Q NamUs.gov: https://www.namus.gov/UnidentifiedPersons/Case#/91236. Recovery Location: 2104 Canal Street, Houston, TX 77003. Demographic Description:. Sex: Male. Height: 5’6”. Weight: 158 lbs. Age: Adult (middle age) Race: White or Hispanic. ADDITIONAL IDENTIFIERS:. The decedent was found near railroad tracks with traumatic injuries....
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

MAN CRITICAL AFTER SHOOTING IN CONROE OVERNIGHT

Just before 3 am Sunday morning MCHD was dispatched to Kat Daddy’s parking lot in the 400 block of FM 1488 for a shooting. Both Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office and Conroe Police responded to the scene. When units arrived bystanders w…. Original Article: http://montgomerycountypolicereporter.com/man-critical-after-shooting-in-conroe-overnight/
CONROE, TX
mocomotive.com

Man in custody after police standoff in Polk County near Kingwood

POLK COUNTY, Texas (CW39) New on the North East side of town, a man is in custody after a police chase that started around 6:45 a.m.. It went through Montgomery County and Polk County. Houston Police assisted in local jurisdiction along the North Freeway in Kingwood. That’s where it caused…
POLK COUNTY, TX
fox40jackson.com

Missing Texas woman found dead in trunk of her own car

A Texas woman who had been missing for days was found dead in the trunk of her own vehicle, according to police. The body of Angela Mitchell, 24, was found Wednesday in Texas City after local residents reported to police a foul odor coming from the trunk of a white Honda that had been parked on a road for days, according to KTRK-TV Houston.
TEXAS CITY, TX
bluebonnetnews.com

LP truck driver, passenger vehicle driver survive dangerous crash near Hardin

A crash between an Alford LP Gas truck and a passenger vehicle nearly ended in tragedy on Friday, May 13, after the liquified propane truck rolled over after striking a tree on SH 146 just south of CR 2089 between Hardin and Moss Hill. Both vehicles were southbound on SH 146 when they were involved in a collision, according to DPS Trooper Corey Prantil, though both drivers reportedly gave different accounts of how the accident happened.
HARDIN, TX

