Madison police: Man found passed out in driver’s seat of vehicle with guns, drugs inside

Courtesy: Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 30-year-old Madison man early Saturday morning after reportedly finding him passed out in a vehicle downtown with guns and drugs inside.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers saw a running vehicle in the 200 block of Gilman Street just after 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When they went over to the vehicle, they found Albert Hardy passed out in the driver’s seat.

Officers then woke Hardy up, at which point police said he kept reaching for items in the vehicle and wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.

When they searched the vehicle, officers reportedly found a gun in the glove box, another under the passenger seat, a loaded magazine and a “large amount” of marijuana.

Hardy was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC. Online court records show he also faces two felony charges of bail jumping.

Court officials entered not guilty pleas to the misdemeanor charges during Hardy’s initial appearance on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.