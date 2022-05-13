ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison, WI

Madison police: Man found passed out in driver’s seat of vehicle with guns, drugs inside

By Logan Reigstad
 3 days ago
Courtesy: Madison Police Department.

MADISON, Wis. — Police arrested a 30-year-old Madison man early Saturday morning after reportedly finding him passed out in a vehicle downtown with guns and drugs inside.

In a news release Thursday afternoon, Madison Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Fryer said officers saw a running vehicle in the 200 block of Gilman Street just after 1:20 a.m. Saturday. When they went over to the vehicle, they found Albert Hardy passed out in the driver’s seat.

Officers then woke Hardy up, at which point police said he kept reaching for items in the vehicle and wouldn’t get out of the vehicle.

When they searched the vehicle, officers reportedly found a gun in the glove box, another under the passenger seat, a loaded magazine and a “large amount” of marijuana.

Hardy was arrested on charges of resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and possession with intent to deliver THC. Online court records show he also faces two felony charges of bail jumping.

Court officials entered not guilty pleas to the misdemeanor charges during Hardy’s initial appearance on Tuesday. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday afternoon.

FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee homicides: 3 shot, killed overnight

MILWAUKEE - The weekend violence in Milwaukee continued, with three deadly shootings Saturday night, May 14 and Sunday morning, one near a south side school. The Milwaukee County medical examiner was called to the area of 11th and Rogers around 11:45 p.m., where a 21-year-old man was pronounced dead. Police...
MILWAUKEE, WI
