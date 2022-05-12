ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, OH

SECTIONAL CHAMPIONS

People's Defender
People's Defender
 3 days ago
With a run-rule 12-1 win over visiting Paint Valley on May 11, the Manchester Lady Greyhounds softball squad will advance to next week’s Division IV District Tournament at Rio Grande University. The Lady Hounds will be in action on Tuesday, May 17 at approximately 6 p.m., facing Symmes Valley for a chance to play for a district championship. Look for a full report on the Lady Hounds’ sectional title win in the May 18 edition of The People’s Defender. (Photo by Mark Carpenter)

The Peebles Lady Indians will be making a return trip to familiar territory, the Division IV District Tournament, by virtue of their 10-4 sectional finals win at Miller High School on May 11. To make things even more interesting, the Lady Indians will face Portsmouth Notre Dame, a team they have eliminated from the past two postseasons. That rivalry renewal will take place on May 17 at 4:30 p.m. at Rio Grande, with the winner going to the district finals. Look for a report on the Peebles sectional title win in the May 18 edition of The People’s Defender . (Photo provided)

