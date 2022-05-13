North Siders want action after mob of teens cause chaos in Chicago
By Nate Rodgers
Fox 32 Chicago
3 days ago
CHICAGO - North Side Chicago residents are looking for solutions after hundreds of teenagers caused havoc in the streets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police and community members hope it's not a sign of what's to come this summer. "Crime has gone through the roof. I've lived in this area since...
Chicago Police said dozens of arrests were made after widespread fighting and disturbances in the downtown area Saturday night. Video shows hundreds of people in the area of Dearborn and Adams, some of them throwing things at cars, including chairs.
A 16-year-old boy was shot to death near the famous "The Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park on Saturday. Police have taken two suspects into custody in relation to the shooting, but authorities have yet to release names or a motive for the shooting. The boy, Seandell Holliday, was shot at the popular tourist attraction around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.
CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday evening. Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according...
CHICAGO - Two people were taken into custody after a 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near "The Bean" at Millennium Park Saturday night. The teen has been identified by the Cook County Medical Examiner's Office as Seandell Holliday. According to Chicago police, at about 7:30 p.m., Holliday was standing by...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes.
CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting in the Chicago Loop late Saturday night just hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Millennium Park. One victim is in critical condition. Police said two people were walking within a group just after 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of South State […]
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Police Supt. David Brown on Sunday announced that people under the age of 18 must be accompanied by an adult if they want to be in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. The move follows the fatal shooting of Seandell Holliday, 16, during...
CHICAGO - Two officers were injured, and 30 arrests were made Saturday during a night of chaos in downtown Chicago. Chicago police said disturbances involving large crowds at Millennium Park and other areas downtown started around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. A 16-year-old boy was fatally shot near ‘The Bean' in Chicago's...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple arrests were made, and two officers were injured after large crowds gathered in the Loop Saturday night.Around 7:30 p.m., crowds gathered at Millennium Park -- overtaking streets and disrupting traffic. During the chaos, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Millennium Park. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown. Hours later, two men, between the ages of 18 and 20, were shot around 11:41 p.m. while walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. Police said following the chaos, 26 teens and four adults were arrested, and six curfews were cited. In addition, seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made. Two officers were also injured during the violence. These totals are preliminary and based on information available at the time of this posting, according to police.
Three teenagers were shot, including one fatally, in Chicago in less than 12 hours from Friday to Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD). The first shooting incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Friday in the 4300 block of West Adams Street near Garfield Park. A 16-year-old victim...
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there. The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting. The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.
Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
Chicago police have detained a 19-year-old man for questioning in connection with a series of armed robberies that has stunned the North Side this month, including the vicious robbery and shooting of 23-year-old Dakotah Earley in Lincoln Park, according to law enforcement sources. Investigators caught a break in the robbery...
CHICAGO - Chicago Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) said on Facebook on Saturday that three people have died in an apartment building without air conditioning in the Rogers Park neighborhood. Hadden said that she had started getting complaints from residents at the James Sneider apartments, 7450 N Rogers, on Thursday. By...
CHICAGO - The mother of fallen Chicago police officer Ella French was in Washington, D.C. over the weekend as French's name was added to the National Law Enforcement Memorial. Chicago Police First Deputy Supt. Eric Carter escorted Elizabeth French. Hundreds of Chicago police officers attended the ceremony. French, 29, was...
SKOKIE, Ill. — A 9-year-old child was killed and a 6-year-old was wounded after a shooting in a northern Chicago suburb on Saturday, authorities said. According to a news release, police in Skokie, Illinois, responded to a 911 call at about 12:08 a.m. CDT. Officers located two children with...
