Chicago, IL

North Siders want action after mob of teens cause chaos in Chicago

By Nate Rodgers
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHICAGO - North Side Chicago residents are looking for solutions after hundreds of teenagers caused havoc in the streets on Wednesday. Meanwhile, police and community members hope it's not a sign of what's to come this summer. "Crime has gone through the roof. I've lived in this area since...

Biden Shit Himself
2d ago

People of Chicago are crying about crime, but yet will still vote for the same people that are responsible for letting this nightmare happen.... Kim Foxx was one of the criminal supporters that was voted back in a second time and the voters knew she was weak on crime!.... You have nobody to blame but yourself...

Dani Mont
2d ago

Next time send the military, since these kids don't respect the police

Fighter
2d ago

Keep voting the same and u will get the same results.

Fox News

Teenager shot to death at major Chicago tourist destination

A 16-year-old boy was shot to death near the famous "The Bean" sculpture in Chicago's Millennium Park on Saturday. Police have taken two suspects into custody in relation to the shooting, but authorities have yet to release names or a motive for the shooting. The boy, Seandell Holliday, was shot at the popular tourist attraction around 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, according to police.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

2 men shot during overnight chaos near Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) – One man is in critical condition, and another is wounded following a shooting in the Loop Saturday evening. Police said around 11:41 p.m. both victims were walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. One of the victims, an unidentified man between 18 and 20, was shot in the neck and chest and was transported to Northwestern Hospital by the fire department in critical condition. The other victim, 18, was transported to Stroger Hospital with a gunshot wound to the left hand.Two juveniles are being questioned about the incident, according...
CBS Chicago

911 dispatcher Keith Thornton Jr. calls Chicago a place that 'caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Many may remember Keith Thonton, the 911 dispatcher praised for how he coordinated the response the night officers Ella French and Carlos Yanez were shot in the line of duty. Saturday night he was at the helm again when mobs of young people went to The Loop and Millennium Park and a teen was killed. Sunday Thornton posted on Facebook saying, "Chicago is in a death spiral and has quickly turned into a city that caters strictly to criminals who target the innocent. There is absolutely no accountability and there are no consequences for bad or even deadly behavior. Many parents have stopped parenting and most politicians have forced our police officers to stop policing in such a way that they should." More than 1,200 people weighed in on a CBS 2 Twitter poll asking whether the violence in Chicago has affected plans to go downtown. More than 79% said yes. 
WGN News

2 wounded, 1 critically in Loop shooting

CHICAGO — Two people were wounded in a shooting in the Chicago Loop late Saturday night just hours after a 16-year-old boy was shot to death in Millennium Park. One victim is in critical condition. Police said two people were walking within a group just after 11:40 p.m. in the 300 block of South State […]
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Dozens arrested, 2 officers injured following night of violence in the Loop

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Multiple arrests were made, and two officers were injured after large crowds gathered in the Loop Saturday night.Around 7:30 p.m., crowds gathered at Millennium Park -- overtaking streets and disrupting traffic. During the chaos, a 16-year-old boy was shot and killed in Millennium Park. The teen was shot in the chest around 7:30 p.m. as rowdy crowds of young people converged downtown. Hours later, two men, between the ages of 18 and 20, were shot around 11:41 p.m. while walking with a group of people when two male juveniles fired shots into the group. Police said following the chaos, 26 teens and four adults were arrested, and six curfews were cited. In addition, seven guns were recovered and five gun arrests were made. Two officers were also injured during the violence.    These totals are preliminary and based on information available at the time of this posting, according to police.   
Fox News

3 teens shot in Chicago, 1 fatally, in under 12 hours: police

Three teenagers were shot, including one fatally, in Chicago in less than 12 hours from Friday to Saturday, according to the Chicago Police Department (CPD). The first shooting incident occurred just before 7 p.m. on Friday in the 4300 block of West Adams Street near Garfield Park. A 16-year-old victim...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

17-year-old charged with murder in death of Seandell Holliday, killed in Millennium Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A 17-year-old boy has been charged in the death of 16-year-old Seandell Holliday, who was fatally shot in Chicago's Millennium Park Saturday evening as large crowds of young people gathered there. The teen is facing charges of second degree murder, aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. According to the Chicago Police Department, the suspect was placed into custody without incident moments after the shooting. The 17-year-old is expected in juvenile court Monday.Following the shooting a new policy will no longer allow unaccompanied minors in Millennium Park after 6 p.m. from Thursday through Sunday. The new policy goes into effect immediately.   
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June

Air conditioning controversy: Alderman says apartment where 3 women died won't turn on A/C until June. Three women were found dead at a Chicago apartment building without air conditioning, and the alderman said that building officials told her they don't turn on the A/C until June 1 no matter how hot it gets. Rogers Park Ald. Maria Hadden (49th) contacted building officials last week after calls from residents about their health and safety. Chicago's temperatures broke records last week.
CHICAGO, IL
