Las Vegas oddsmakers say the Kansas City Chiefs are projected to win 10.5 games in the 2022 season. Now that the official 2022 regular season schedule is out in full, the Kansas City Chiefs know exactly who, when, and where they are going to play in the coming months. That allows oddsmakers to go to work on projections for the coming year, and they have pegged the Chiefs at 10.5 wins in the coming season (per our friends at BetSided).

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO