The No. 5 Syracuse women’s lacrosse team survived a scare against Fairfield, 12-11, in the team’s first elimination game of the season on Friday afternoon. Syracuse led 11-6 to start the fourth before Fairfield cut SU’s lead to one goal with less than four minutes to play. The Stags missed a shot to tie the game with less than 10 seconds left in the game.

SYRACUSE, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO