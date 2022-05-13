ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jasper, AL

Nationwide lifeguard shortage impacting pools across central Alabama

By Carly Laing
CBS 42
CBS 42
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0h7VYs_0fcUyNKp00

JASPER, Ala. ( WIAT ) — A lifeguard shortage is forcing some area pools and facilities to limit hours. As we head into the summer months, local aquatics directors tell CBS 42 that they are desperate to hire more lifeguards.

Officials still seek answers in 2017 disappearance of Louisiana woman

Summer of course is a busy time for community pools and gyms but those pools can’t be open without a lifeguard on duty.

In Walker County, the Memorial Park Natatorium in Jasper is taking applications. They are currently training new lifeguards. Aquatics Director Stacy Smothers said this shortage has impacted their hours of operation and she hopes they can get the staff they need before summer.

“When there’s a lifeguard shortage, we are not able to open up as much as we could to the public. Last year we were only able to open two days a week to the public and still had to limit the numbers that we could allow in at a time,” Smothers said.

Smothers said it’s not just Jasper– Birmingham and other surrounding areas are facing the same issue. She said lifeguarding is a great summer job for high school or college students looking to make some extra cash.

However, if you’re interested in getting certified you must be 15 or older. You can click here to learn more about lifeguard training.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Which Alabama counties have the most business degrees?

When it comes to bachelor’s degrees, Alabama is in business. About 24% of first-time bachelors degrees in Alabama are in a business field, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau. That makes the business field the second-most popular field for first-time bachelor’s degrees in the state, behind only science and engineering.
ALABAMA STATE
Calhoun County Journal

Alabama Vet Fest 2022

Calhoun County, AL – Saturday, May 21, 2022 is an opportunity to have a good time for a good cause. From 8:00 am to 5:00 pm come out to Combat Park. Combat Park invites you to Alabama Vet Fest 2022 to help raise money for Alabama Veterans! Car & Truck Show, BBQ Competition, Live Music, Cornhole & Horseshoe Tournaments will be held during the day! All proceeds raised will benefit Wounded Warrior Alabama as they continue to help our Alabama Veterans. Austin Bishop and The Revolvers will be performing that afternoon. Special Guest Katie Brill will be in attendance.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AL
styleblueprint.com

She Helps Alabamians Through Their Toughest Times

Each year in the United States, one in five adults experiences a mental health crisis. Additionally, one of every eight emergency department visits by an adult involves mental illness or substance use. Unfortunately, many people don’t get the help they need. In fact, each year, 60 percent of adults with a mental illness don’t receive treatment. Alabama currently ranks fiftieth of 51 states (including D.C.) in statewide access to mental health care. For Dr. Sabrina Scott, these staggering statistics aren’t just facts and figures. They’re a call to action.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Government
Jasper, AL
Government
Birmingham, AL
Government
City
Birmingham, AL
Birmingham, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
County
Walker County, AL
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Jasper, AL
Walker County, AL
Government
Jasper, AL
Sports
wbrc.com

West Alabama family grieving after loved one killed in Buffalo, New York mass shooting

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A West Alabama family is also grieving the death of a loved one who was killed in Saturday’s mass shooting at a Buffalo, New York grocery store. Mary Craig said her sister, Pearl Young, was one of the 10 victims killed in that mass shooting. Young was also Jaqueline Wright’s aunt. They said Young’s son contacted them Saturday and confirmed the horrible news to them.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lifeguards#Central Alabama#Lifeguarding#Gyms#Wiat#Aquatics
AL.com

Wild hogs wreaking havoc on Alabama wildlife

Feral swine are a well-known menace to farmers and large landowners, but new research is showing that Alabama’s wild hogs can also take a toll on the state’s wildlife. Researchers at Auburn University and the Alabama Cooperative Extension System are investigating the impacts these pigs can have on streams and rivers, as well as populations of commercially important animals like white-tail deer and wild turkeys.
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
News Break
Politics
WSFA

Montgomery 19-year-old graduates law school

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - When the pandemic struck, Katrinnah Darden, like many students, was forced to study at-home. It was a familiar feeling, as she was homeschooled most of her life. While many teenagers her age experienced some form of hybrid learning, she wasn’t studying for high school or an...
MONTGOMERY, AL
wcbi.com

Folks in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast for annual fundraiser

MILLPORT,Ala. (WCBI)- Folks over in Alabama chowed down on a clawdad feast Saturday afternoon. The Millport Volunteer Fire Department hosted its annual Crawfish Boil Fundraiser for community members. A spread of BBQ plates and crawfish with all the fixings were available for just a few bucks. This is one of...
MILLPORT, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

36K+
Followers
8K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy