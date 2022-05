Not cool. As if identity theft wasn't enough of a problem in the world? Using the credit or debit card of a deceased person to go on your own personal spending spree? This is really low. A local woman is accused of using a debit card she allegedly stole off a dead body, according to News 10. Police say the suspect stole the card at the time of the unknown individual's death and began wracking up charge after charge. Now, this Ulster County woman stands accused of Grand Larceny and Criminal Possession of Stolen Property.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO