Grambling, LA

Grambling State holds Spring 2022 Commencement

By Chelsea Monae Williams
 3 days ago
GRAMBLING, La. (KTVE/KARD)— Well it’s days like today every student longs for. The day where they finally get to see all of their hard work has paid off.

Two separate ceremonies took place on Thursday for graduates of Grambling State University; one at 9 a.m. and another ceremony at 2 p.m. Former Louisiana State Representative Edward “Ted” James and current SBA Regional Administrator was the key speaker for the event.

He too received an honorary doctorate degree from GSU Thursday morning and says he’s excited to receive such an honor and to be the commencement speaker.

“As a southernite it was not only special to get the invitation but to be bestowed such a the highest honor that you can receive I don’t know if it really hit me yet”, said James.

The 68th Miss Grambling State University Faith Daniels says she is excited for her future and her family came from near and far to celebrate this day with her. “Oh I know they’re excited because I have people coming from DC, New York, down south Louisiana. So, I know they’re happy”, said Daniels.

Such an exciting day for these graduates and their families. So congratulations to the Class of 2022, not just at GSU, but across the Ark-La-Miss.

