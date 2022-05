ALBANY — The Albany Rotary Club announced the recipients of its annual Rotary Scholarships recently. Four area students will receive the awards. Zion Heard is graduating from Dougherty Comprehensive High School. She said she plans to attend Florida A&M University to pursue a degree in English with aspirations of obtaining a doctoral degree. In addition to her school work, Zion has been active in the Albany community. She has worked to feed the homeless and to clean up the community. At Dougherty, she was chosen Miss Dougherty Comprehensive High School, was captain of her cheerleading team, a member of the Student Council, captain of the debate team, and Mock Trial co-captain.

