Rollover crash closes Southbound Sterling Avenue

By Sean Lisitza
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE (10:29 p.m.) — Two suffered minor injuries after a rollover crash on Sterling Avenue near Scenic Drive Thursday. According to Peoria Police Public Information Officer Semone Roth, the two-vehicle...

1470 WMBD

Pekin woman dead after motorcycles collide with truck in Mason County

EASTON, Ill. – A three-vehicle accident – two of which were motorcycles – claimed the life of a woman from Pekin. Illinois State Police say the accident happened at 3:16 p.m. Saturday on Illinois 10 in Mason County. Troopers say a truck being driven by a man from Easton was north on Illinois 10, hauling a trailer, and about to make a left turn when both motorcycles behind him attempted to pass, both striking the truck.
Pekin woman killed, two others hospitalized in Mason County motorcycle accident

MASON COUNTY (Heart of Illinois ABC) - A woman from Pekin was killed and two others were hospitalized after a multi-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon. Police say 52-year-old Tammy Moore was pronounced deceased on the scene. 56-year-old Charles Moore was life-flighted to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and 70-year-old Edward Parker of Peoria was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.
1 person dead in crash, car fire in South City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - One person is dead after a crash and fire in south St. Louis City early Sunday morning. The accident happened at around 4:54 a.m. near Tower Grove and Magnolia Ave. Officers say they arrived on the scene and found a 2012 Jeep Liberty engulfed in flames, next to a concrete light pole.
Tractor hits power line, catches fire in El Paso

EL PASO (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Firefighters say a tractor caught on fire after hitting a power line Sunday morning, leading to hundreds of thousands in damages. El Paso Fire Chief Neil Gauger says it happened in the 2700 block of County Road East, near 1100 North. Gauger said...
ISP investigate deadly crash

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — The Illinois State Police said a person died in a crash after fleeing from a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy Friday night. ISP Division of Criminal Investigations Zone 4 was requested by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate a traffic crash. According to ISP, on Friday, a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy […]
Champaign Police investigating shots-fired incident

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — The Champaign Police Department is investigating after shots were fired at the intersection of Bradley and McKinley Avenues Sunday afternoon. Officers were dispatched to the intersection at approximately 3:30 p.m. Upon arrival, officers determined that multiple people were firing at each other and left the area before they arrived. So far, […]
Driver Killed in Crash While Running From Police Near Plesant Plains

The Illinois State Police are investigating a crash that killed a driver after leading police on a pursuit. According to an update by the Illinois State Police, at approximately 7:39 p.m., near the intersection of Yankeetown Road and Tomlin Road, in western Sangamon County near Pleasant Plains, ISP Zone 4 Investigations was requested by the Menard County Sheriff’s Office to investigate an officer-involved death involving a Menard County Sheriff’s Deputy.
Mattoon man dies after crash on Route 45

COLES COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A man died after a traffic crash happened on US Route 45 Thursday afternoon. Illinois State Police District 10 troopers were dispatched to a location on US Route 45 at Coles County 250N at around 4:55 p.m. on Thursday in response to a report of a two-vehicle crash. ISP said […]
Peoria pub damaged by fire

PEORIA, Ill. — A fire late Thursday night caused an estimated $125,000 damage to a Peoria pub and restaurant. Peoria firefighters were called around 10:20 p.m. to Donnelly’s Pub on N. Rockwood Drive, where they found smoke coming from the roof of the building. Fire Battalion Chief Lore...
Deputies recover man’s body from Lake Shelbyville

SULLIVAN, Ill. (WCIA) — A man is dead after he was pulled from Lake Shelbyville over the weekend. Christian County 911 received a call on Friday just before 11 p.m. of a man in the lake at Bo Woods Campground in Sullivan. Deputies from the Moultrie County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to the scene and […]
Knoxville man arrested for DUI after leaving running vehicle unattended in the roadway

Galesburg Police on Tuesday responded to the 900 block of North Academy for a report of a vehicle parked the wrong way on the street with the engine running and the driver’s door open. Officers arrived and observed the vehicle, and searched the area but no one was around, according to police reports. Police observed open containers of alcohol inside the vehicle. As officers took inventory, a male subject approached officers asking what they were doing inside his vehicle. Officers explained the call, and the man refused to comply with officers to stop advancing on them. The male, who initially refused to identify himself, was 39-year-old Dustin Timmons of Knoxville and he was detained. A very uncooperative Timmons was taken to the Public Safety Building. Timmons refused to perform a field sobriety test or submit a breath sample. Timmons continually cursed and yelled insults at officers. Ultimately, Timmons was charged with Driving Under the Influence, Illegal Transportation of Alcohol, Leaving an Unattended Vehicle, and Obstruction.
Man dies after overnight shooting at Neighbor’s Bar and Grill

LOVES PARK, Ill. (WIFR) - A man is dead after police found him in the parking lot of Neighbor’s Bar and Grill with multiple gunshot wounds. The Loves Park Police Department was called to Neighbor’s at 7745 Forest Hills Road shortly after 1:30 a.m. Saturday for a shooting incident. Once on the scene, officers found the man who was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.
THREE HOSPITALIZED FOLLOWING WRECK ON HIGHWAY 138E

Three people were hospitalized following a wreck on Highway 138E on Thursday. A report from Oregon State Police said at about 3:40 p.m. the driver of an SUV crossed the center line on a sharp corner, a few miles east of Steamboat Inn, striking another SUV. The woman was life flighted to Rogue Regional Medical Center with injuries. She was treated and released, according to a hospital spokesperson.
Central Illinois Proud

Police blocking traffic on Knoxville after crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police are blocking traffic on part of Knoxville after a two-vehicle crash near Knoxville Avenue and Gile Lane Thursday. According to police on the scene, there were no major injuries. This story will be updated when more information becomes available.
