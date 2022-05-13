Try these three steps to protect your catalytic converter

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — John Hurley could see the saw marks where someone tried to remove the catalytic converters from under his fleet of vans last month.

“Four of them were tampered with. They got away with two and the other ones they got the sawblade started but didn’t complete the job,” Hurley said.

Hurley owns Hurley Electric in Weymouth. He heard about catalytic converter thieves striking other businesses, but he never thought it would happen to him.

“It’s discouraging when you’ve got jobs to do and your trucks get taken off the road,” Hurley said. “I’ve got to come up with the money upfront. It’s expensive. I have to pay for it. I don’t have time to wait for insurance.”

Catalytic converter theft is surging across Massachusetts, according to police data obtained by Boston 25:

Boston Police received 224 reports of catalytic converter theft in 2021, almost a 400 percent increase from the 46 complaints made in 2020. There were only 28 reports filed in 2019.

The number of catalytic converter thefts reported to Worcester Police nearly doubled in two years, jumping from 77 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.

Cambridge Police went from having no reports in 2020 to 99 the following year.

“Over the past three years it’s gotten progressively worse,” Cambridge Police Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells said.

The Cambridge Police Dept. said the thieves target specific makes and models, including:

2001-2008 Toyota Prius

Honda CR-V, Element

Hyundai Tucson

Ford pick-ups

“It’s the hot crime right now, similar to when airbag [theft] was big back in the day,” Wells said. “It’s an opportunistic crime because it’s easy and they can get rid of the merchandise quickly.”

Replacing a catalytic converter can cost between $1,000 and $2,500. Here are three steps you can take to protect your car and your wallet.

INSTALL A SECURITY DEVICE

A car shop may be able to install a shield or cage over your catalytic converter, depending on the make and model of your vehicle. The devices can be purchased online and cost between $100 and $300.

Wells said thieves like to work quickly, so if they get under your car and see a shield in place, they may think it’s not worth the time or the trouble.

“That really has a big effect on how long it’s going to take them to get the catalytic converter off. That’s something that they’re not going to want to spend time doing,” Wells said.

Do your research to make sure the shield or cage is compatible with the undercarriage of your vehicle.

ETCH YOUR INFORMATION

Ask a car shop to etch your VIN number, address or license plate number into the catalytic converter. Some businesses will do this for free. Wells said that identifying marker could make it harder for a thief to turn around and sell it.

“If you can’t put the [shield] on or you don’t want to put the [shield] on, you can have the VIN number etched into the catalytic converter, so at least when we try to find which car it belongs to we can track it,” Wells said.

PAY ATTENTION TO WHERE YOU PARK

Many thieves use a car jack to create enough space to work. If possible, park near a curb, fence or building to block easy access. Wells said bandits like to work in the dark, preferably with surrounding cars as cover. Try to leave your vehicle in a well-lit area near the street, away from other cars.

“However they can do it by hiding, they’ll do it,” Wells said. “If there’s other cars in the parking lot and they’re able to get next to your car and hide, that’s going to give them more time.”

Chris McCully at the Eco Muffler Center in Quincy said trucks and vans are common targets because they’re higher off the ground.

“It’s tough because a lot of people don’t have a garage you can put a vehicle in and it’s easier access on a higher vehicle,” McCulley said. “It’s really hurting the guys living paycheck to paycheck.”

