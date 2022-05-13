ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weymouth, MA

Try these three steps to protect your catalytic converter

By Jason Law, Boston 25 News
Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jrjVC_0fcUxApB00

WEYMOUTH, Mass. — John Hurley could see the saw marks where someone tried to remove the catalytic converters from under his fleet of vans last month.

“Four of them were tampered with. They got away with two and the other ones they got the sawblade started but didn’t complete the job,” Hurley said.

Hurley owns Hurley Electric in Weymouth. He heard about catalytic converter thieves striking other businesses, but he never thought it would happen to him.

“It’s discouraging when you’ve got jobs to do and your trucks get taken off the road,” Hurley said. “I’ve got to come up with the money upfront. It’s expensive. I have to pay for it. I don’t have time to wait for insurance.”

Catalytic converter theft is surging across Massachusetts, according to police data obtained by Boston 25:

  • Boston Police received 224 reports of catalytic converter theft in 2021, almost a 400 percent increase from the 46 complaints made in 2020. There were only 28 reports filed in 2019.
  • The number of catalytic converter thefts reported to Worcester Police nearly doubled in two years, jumping from 77 in 2020 to 133 in 2021.
  • Cambridge Police went from having no reports in 2020 to 99 the following year.

“Over the past three years it’s gotten progressively worse,” Cambridge Police Deputy Superintendent Pauline Wells said.

The Cambridge Police Dept. said the thieves target specific makes and models, including:

  • 2001-2008 Toyota Prius
  • Honda CR-V, Element
  • Hyundai Tucson
  • Ford pick-ups

“It’s the hot crime right now, similar to when airbag [theft] was big back in the day,” Wells said. “It’s an opportunistic crime because it’s easy and they can get rid of the merchandise quickly.”

Replacing a catalytic converter can cost between $1,000 and $2,500. Here are three steps you can take to protect your car and your wallet.

INSTALL A SECURITY DEVICE

A car shop may be able to install a shield or cage over your catalytic converter, depending on the make and model of your vehicle. The devices can be purchased online and cost between $100 and $300.

Wells said thieves like to work quickly, so if they get under your car and see a shield in place, they may think it’s not worth the time or the trouble.

“That really has a big effect on how long it’s going to take them to get the catalytic converter off. That’s something that they’re not going to want to spend time doing,” Wells said.

Do your research to make sure the shield or cage is compatible with the undercarriage of your vehicle.

ETCH YOUR INFORMATION

Ask a car shop to etch your VIN number, address or license plate number into the catalytic converter. Some businesses will do this for free. Wells said that identifying marker could make it harder for a thief to turn around and sell it.

“If you can’t put the [shield] on or you don’t want to put the [shield] on, you can have the VIN number etched into the catalytic converter, so at least when we try to find which car it belongs to we can track it,” Wells said.

PAY ATTENTION TO WHERE YOU PARK

Many thieves use a car jack to create enough space to work. If possible, park near a curb, fence or building to block easy access. Wells said bandits like to work in the dark, preferably with surrounding cars as cover. Try to leave your vehicle in a well-lit area near the street, away from other cars.

“However they can do it by hiding, they’ll do it,” Wells said. “If there’s other cars in the parking lot and they’re able to get next to your car and hide, that’s going to give them more time.”

Chris McCully at the Eco Muffler Center in Quincy said trucks and vans are common targets because they’re higher off the ground.

“It’s tough because a lot of people don’t have a garage you can put a vehicle in and it’s easier access on a higher vehicle,” McCulley said. “It’s really hurting the guys living paycheck to paycheck.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WAVY News 10

7 stabbed in massive biker brawl in Massachusetts

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Seven people were transported to the hospital after a massive brawl involving rival motorcycle clubs on Pleasant Street in Fall River, according to police. Police responded to the area around 12:25 p.m. on Saturday for reports of a large fight involving weapons. Officers found over fifty people were involved and […]
FALL RIVER, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in NH officer-involved shooting identified as Mass. resident

NEW BOSTON, N.H. — The man who died in an officer-involved shooting near a Space Force station in New Hampshire has been identified as a Massachusetts resident. The shooting happened on an access road to the New Boston Space Force Station, located off of Chestnut Hill Road in New Boston, N.H. The man, 33 years old, was killed during the shooting, which involved a New Boston police officer and a contracted security member, according to a statement from N.H. Attorney General John Formella and the New Hampshire State Police.
NEW BOSTON, NH
Boston

Woman accused of N.H. murder arrested in Boston

Stephanie Beard, 34, has been charged with second-degree murder and theft. A woman accused of killing a Manchester man on Friday was arrested on Saturday in Boston, according to a statement on Sunday from New Hampshire Attorney General John M. Formella and Manchester Police Chief Allen Aldenberg. Stephanie Beard, 34,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Weymouth, MA
Crime & Safety
City
Weymouth, MA
Boston, MA
Crime & Safety
State
Massachusetts State
City
Boston, MA
City
Cambridge, MA
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
Cambridge, MA
Crime & Safety
Boston 25 News WFXT

Missing Billerica man found safe

BILLERICA, Mass. — A missing Billerica man has been found safe, police said. Police sought the public’s help in finding 50-year-old John Anderson, who was last seen leaving his home Thursday night. In a release, police stated that Anderson suffers from bipolar disorder and is currently off his...
BILLERICA, MA
whdh.com

Man dies after touching third rail at MBTA station, transit police say

BOSTON (WHDH) - MBTA police are investigating a man’s death after he came into contact with the third rail at the MBTA’s Park Street station on Saturday night, MBTA Transit Police Superintendent Richard Sullivan said. Sullivan said the man “appeared unsteady on his feet” while on the platform...
BOSTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

POLICE LOG for May 12: Man Arrested With Catalytic Converter & Sawzall In Possession; Drugs Found In FedEx Shipping Box

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Thursday, May 12, 2022:. Michael A. Sbraccia (52, Saugus) was arrested for Operating A Motor Vehicle (Subsequent Offense); Motor Vehicle Lights Violation; Possession of a Burglarious Instrument; and Receiving Stolen Property (under $1200). Sbraccia was arrested at Sonny’s Mobil on the Run. Police found a sawzall and catalytic converter in the man’s possession. (4:38am)
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hyundai Tucson#Hurley Electric#Boston 25#Worcester Police#Cambridge Police#The Cambridge Police Dept#Toyota
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man killed in shooting in Keene, NH

KEENE, N.H. — Police are investigating a shooting that claimed the life of a 27-year-old man in Keene, N.H. Officers were called to 6 Green St. around 8:40 p.m. on Friday, May 13 and found the man outside with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital, where...
KEENE, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

At least 2 dead in four-alarm Worcester fire

WORCESTER, Mass. — At least two people have died following a four-alarm fire in Worcester early Saturday, Acting Deputy Fire Chief Adam Roche said. Three others were injured in the blaze. The fire was reported around 3:30 a.m. at 2 Gage St., a six-family, triple-decker home. Roche said the...
WORCESTER, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
abingtonnews.org

Another death along tracks in Abington

An Abington teen was killed Friday night when she was struck by a commuter rail train while walking along the tracks near the Birch Street grade crossing. It marks yet another serious accident along what is one of the most dangerous stretches of tracks in the region. The tallysheet of tragedies include multiple fatalities and close calls since Old Colony Line rail service resumed back in 1997.
ABINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Boston police investigate rape reported Downtown, release photo of suspect

BOSTON (CBS) — Police are looking for a man after a reported rape in Boston. Officers were called to the area of Harrison Avenue around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. The suspect was described as a man in his 20s, about 5’8″, medium build, wearing a black jacket, blue shorts and gray sneakers. He was driving a black, four-door Honda Fit that may have had temporary out-of-state plates. The Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit is investigating. Anyone with any information should call detectives at 617-343-4400. The Boston Area Rape Crisis Center (BARCC) provides free and confidential counseling, case management, legal, and medical advocacy services to sexual assault survivors. They can be reached at 1-800-841-8371.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Arrest made in Somerville shooting that shattered bedroom window of 3 young girls

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — Somerville Police have made multiple arrests after a shooting on May 1st in the parking lot of a convenience store on Mystic Avenue. Officers executed a search warrant Thursday afternoon at a house in Dorchester, and arrested 20-year-old Teijhere Palmer and a juvenile for their alleged role in the shooting. 24-year-old Devonte Bowden of Dorchester and 45-year-old Laurian Slaughter of Dorchester were also arrested during the search on gun charges.
SOMERVILLE, MA
Boston

Melrose police investigating catalytic converter thefts

Catalytic converters are often stolen for the valuable high platinum found in the car part. Police are investigating a series of catalytic converter thefts in Melrose, according to the Melrose Police Department on Friday. Catalytic converters have been stolen more recently across the state due to the high value of...
MELROSE, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
94K+
Followers
105K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy