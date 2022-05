BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Final paving and striping are scheduled to begin on a six-lane upgrade of the West Virginia Turnpike in Beckley beginning Sunday, May 15, 2022. Upgrading the Turnpike to six lanes between mile markers 40 and 48 in the Beckley area was completed in the fall of 2021. However, laying the final finishing layer of pavement and completion of all road striping was put off until this spring to allow full access to the heavily traveled section of highway during the holiday season.

BECKLEY, WV ・ 1 DAY AGO