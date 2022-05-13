ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gladwin, MI

SEEN: Hundreds attend benefit for victims of ORV accident at Sanford Moose Lodge

By Katy Kildee
manisteenews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate....

www.manisteenews.com

Comments / 0

Related
manisteenews.com

Ypsilanti man charged with illegal entry of Huron County home

A Ypsilanti man was arrested late Thursday night by Huron County Sheriff’s deputies after the man allegedly made illegal entry into a home in Lake Township. According to a press release from Huron County Sheriff Kelly J. Hanson, two deputies responded to a residence on Port Austin Road in Lake Township about 11:15 p.m. Thursday on a report of an illegal entry.
HURON COUNTY, MI
manisteenews.com

Milk tanker rolls over, spills 12K gallons after crash

Both drivers escaped serious injury Friday morning when a tanker carrying 12,000 gallons of milk collided with an SUV on M-81 in Tuscola County, causing the tanker to roll and spill its entire load. According to the Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office, the tanker, driven by a 64-year-old Harbor Beach man,...
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Accidents
City
Gladwin, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
manisteenews.com

Wildfire prompts northern Michigan hunting camp evacuation

ONAWAY, Mich. (AP) — Crews continued fighting a wildfire Saturday in a heavily forested area of northern Michigan that prompted the evacuation of 13 people from a hunting and fishing camp, officials said. The fire was reported mid-day Friday and spread by Saturday morning to about 2,300 acres in...
ONAWAY, MI
manisteenews.com

Help wanted: Fire departments in Benzie County looking for volunteers

BENZIE COUNTY — Many volunteer organizations in Benzie County have been seeing a decline in members over the years, and that includes the county’s volunteer fire departments. Recently, the City of Frankfort hired Mike Cederholm as the first full-time fire chief for the Frankfort Fire Department. Josh Mills,...
BENZIE COUNTY, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
manisteenews.com

Police: Man struck woman with truck, dragged body 8 miles

FRESNO, Calif. (AP) — Police in central California were searching for the driver of a pickup truck that struck a woman walking her dog Friday and kept going, dragging her more than 8 miles (13 kilometers) to a hotel parking lot, where she was found dead. The 29-year-old woman...
FRESNO, CA
manisteenews.com

Port Hope chimney undergoing restoration work

Work is ongoing to restore the historic Port Hope Chimney, with workers replacing some of the deteriorated bricks in the structure and making it more secure. The Huron County Road Commission, which operates Stafford County Park, hired National Restoration Inc. to handle the work. It is a Milford-based company that has done restoration work on the Fort Gratiot lighthouse, the Henry and Edsel Ford estates, and the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City.
PORT HOPE, MI
manisteenews.com

US Forecast

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;80;60;85;55;A severe t-storm;SSW;8;61%;93%;8. Albuquerque, NM;92;60;91;58;Very warm;SW;9;17%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;57;39;58;40;Sunshine;ESE;6;50%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;77;54;76;50;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;69%;59%;11. Atlanta, GA;82;65;82;60;A p.m. thunderstorm;NW;8;61%;57%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;77;57;66;58;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;12;93%;62%;5. Austin,...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
manisteenews.com

NRC decreases daily limit for lake trout in parts of Lake Huron

After last year's recreational lake trout harvest surpassed limits the Michigan Natural Resource Commission implemented daily limit changes in parts of Lake Huron. A Michigan Department of Natural Resources press release stated effective May 13 the daily limit for lake trout and splake is two fish in any combination. This...
MICHIGAN STATE
manisteenews.com

Midland's 'Mr. Gil' remembered for high-fives, spreading kindness

MIDLAND — “This isn’t a job! This is my hobby!”. Gilbert Rosin, better known as "Mr. Gil" to students of Adams Elementary School, loved showing up for school each day. Gilbert was the Midland Public Schools crossing guard at the Woodview Pass and Avalon Street intersection. His wife, Charlene, describes him as a kind, gentle man who dedicated his days to making school a little more fun for Adams students.
MIDLAND, MI
manisteenews.com

Big Rapids mayor declares state of emergency

BIG RAPIDS — Big Rapids mayor Fred Guenther has declared a state of emergency for the city following flooding and damage from the recent rains. "On the 11th day of May, 2022, the City of Big Rapids sustained widespread or severe damage, with property loss caused by a flooding event. As a result of this situation, the following conditions exist: roadway damage, washouts, private home/ business flooding, and public infrastructure damage.
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

St. Mary-St. Paul Parish Council of Catholic Women elects new officers

The St. Mary-St. Paul PCCW (Parish Council of Catholic Women) recently held their election of officers. Pictured left to right: Brandi Olsson (vice president); Janet Adams (out-going vice president); Kay Crew (out-going president); Mary Ann Mendenhall (secretary); Michelle Feindt (treasurer); and Peggy Walls (president).
RELIGION
manisteenews.com

Caseville Marina improvements ready just in time for summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Almost $900,000 in improvements to the Caseville Municipal Harbor Marina, including new safety features, fuel pumps and an ADA-compliant ramp to the docks, will be ready just in time for summer. The project, paid for largely with a grant...
CASEVILLE, MI
manisteenews.com

Ferris Promesa Summer Success Program celebrating 10th anniversary

BIG RAPIDS – The opportunity to earn up to seven college credits in a free, eight-week program is now available to Promesa Summer Success participants. Ferris State University’s Center for Latin Studies will continue seeking applications from high school juniors and seniors through Saturday, April 30. CLS Executive...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
manisteenews.com

What's Happening — May 14, 2022

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Editor’s note: If you have an event you would like to have included, please email the information to Reporter Victoria Ritter, vritter@mdn.net. A Spring Bird Migration Bandathon is set for 8 a.m.-12 p.m. at Chippewa Nature Center. See...
SCIENCE

Comments / 0

Community Policy