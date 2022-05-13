SEEN: Hundreds attend benefit for victims of ORV accident at Sanford Moose Lodge

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;80;60;85;55;A severe t-storm;SSW;8;61%;93%;8. Albuquerque, NM;92;60;91;58;Very warm;SW;9;17%;0%;12. Anchorage, AK;57;39;58;40;Sunshine;ESE;6;50%;0%;5. Asheville, NC;77;54;76;50;A p.m. t-storm;NW;8;69%;59%;11. Atlanta, GA;82;65;82;60;A p.m. thunderstorm;NW;8;61%;57%;11. Atlantic City, NJ;77;57;66;58;A heavy thunderstorm;WSW;12;93%;62%;5. Austin,...
Comments / 0