SEEN: Hundreds attend benefit for victims of ORV accident at Sanford Moose Lodge

Work is ongoing to restore the historic Port Hope Chimney, with workers replacing some of the deteriorated bricks in the structure and making it more secure. The Huron County Road Commission, which operates Stafford County Park, hired National Restoration Inc. to handle the work. It is a Milford-based company that has done restoration work on the Fort Gratiot lighthouse, the Henry and Edsel Ford estates, and the First Presbyterian Church in Bay City.

PORT HOPE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO