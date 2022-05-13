Casey-Westfield Softball improves to 31-1

CASEY, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) – The Casey-Westfield Warriors improved to 31-1 on the season with a 10-0 victory over Arcola on Thursday afternoon. They got a dominant pitching performance from Paige Cutright who did not allow a run in five innings. Offensively they scored one run in the 1st inning, five more in the 2nd and four in the 5th inning to win via the run rule. The team will find out their postseason opponent on Monday evening.

