Newborn in 'grave' condition after pregnant mother fatally shot in Baltimore

A newborn baby is clinging to its life after an emergency delivery following a shooting in east Baltimore that killed its mother Thursday night.

Doctors performed an emergency delivery after a drive-by shooting that also killed a man, and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison said the baby is in "grave" condition due to the early delivery, according to CBS Baltimore.

The suspected shooter or shooters pulled up in a vehicle and fired on the victims' car, which was parked, according to police. Harrison said police believe there were two suspects in the vehicle but had no other information to share.

The woman and man who were sitting in the car were taken to Johns Hopkins Hospital, where the man was pronounced dead and the woman died a short time later, police said , according to WBAL-TV, an NBC affiliate.

“Something caused this to happen, and to be quite honest ... I don’t really give a s*** what the conflict was. We cannot have folks shooting at pregnant women in our city," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott said in a press conference.

The names of the deceased were not disclosed, though police said the woman was 38.

There have been at least 120 homicides reported in Baltimore in 2022, according to a tracker from the Baltimore Sun .