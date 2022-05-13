ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, FL

Commissioners debate tax hike to fund Escambia Co. Fire Rescue

By Cody Long
WKRG News 5
WKRG News 5
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15cKdc_0fcUvsir00

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Escambia County commissioners met Thursday morning to discuss the possibility of raising taxes to fund the fire department.

County leaders said there’s been significant growth in recent years which means an increased demand for fire services.

FPL prepares for hurricane season

Currently, the fire department is funded through a Municipal Services Benefit Unit where each household pays $125 annually in the unincorporated areas of the county. One option is to change that annual amount to $175 per household.

Some commissioners support the idea of getting rid of the annual fee and instead implementing a half-cent sales tax which means tourists would help generate the needed revenue.

“I think that would be much preferable to the average citizen of Escambia County,” said Escambia County Commission Chairman Jeff Bergosh. “Tell them look we’re gonna raise more money. Out-of-towners are going to pay for most of it. You’ll pay for some. When you go to the grocery store, you’ll pay a little bit more but you won’t pay that $125 on your tax bill. Let’s be smart about it.”

Commissioners hope to have this on the ballot for voters to decide in November.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.

Comments / 1

Related
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton traffic advisory for May 15-21

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. — Motorists will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in Okaloosa and Walton counties as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County:. State Road (S. R.) 85 Improvements from S.R. 123 to Hospital Drive. Drivers will...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
OBA

Foley meeting to address disputed subdivision on May 18

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – The city of Foley is focusing a lot of attention on the area between the Graham Creek Nature Preserve and the Beach Express. At the May 11 planning commission citizens from the area showed their interest in the neighborhood as well. A 150-lot...
FOLEY, AL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Former mayor, Thompson, released

Guy Thompson, the former Mayor of Milton, was released from the federal prison he was staying in two years before his set release date. On January 17, 2020, Thompson was sentenced to 51 months in prison for embezzling over $650,000 from the United Way of Santa Rosa County, which he ran for 39 years. The sentencing came after the FBI and IRS investigated Thompson’s finances for the years of 2011-2018.
MILTON, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
Escambia County, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
floridapolitics.com

Amber Mariano announces early exit from Legislature

Mariano will not seek a fourth term in the House. Rep. Amber Mariano announced Friday she will not run for another term in the House. “Serving my community and state has been the honor of a lifetime. When I was first elected to office in 2016, we had our work cut out for us. Quite frankly, I felt as though my constituents had been left behind, our students had been left behind and it was time we changed that,” the Hudson Republican said.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Bill#Fire Rescue#Fire Department#Escambia Co#Fpl#Nexstar Media Inc
WMBB

Facing financial woes, DeFuniak Hospital reportedly misses payroll

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WMBB) – Employees at Healthmark Regional Medical Center in DeFuniak Springs have apparently not gotten their most recent paycheck. News 13 spoke with a medical professional currently working at Healthmark who has chosen to remain anonymous. They said they haven’t been paid in three weeks. “No one has been paid to my […]
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, FL
AL.com

New service station racing to Foley

RaceTrac developers paid $950,000 for 3.28 acres at the corner of the Foley Beach Express and Baldwin Beach Express in Foley on the south side, according to Jonathan Bennett of eXp Realty Southern branch, who represented the seller. A RaceTrac service station and convenience store will be built on the site.
FOLEY, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
NewsBreak
Sales Tax
OBA

Gulf Shores preparing to accept big RESTORE payday

Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The city will soon get a RESTORE Act payday to the tune of about $12.4 million for phase two construction of the Gulf Coast Center for Ecotourism & Sustainability. At the May 16 work session, the council discussed authorizing the mayor to...
GULF SHORES, AL
navarrenewspaper.com

LIGHTING STRIKE CAUSES HOUSE FIRE

Around 8:10 p.m. on Friday, May 13, 2022, the Holley-Navarre Fire District was alerted for a residential structure fire in the 3400 block of Bob Tolbert Road. The dispatch center advised they were receiving 911 calls from neighbors across the road, reporting flames coming from the house. Holley-Navarre Fire District’s...
NAVARRE, FL
WMBB

23rd Street Plaza reopens to drivers and pedestrians

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — After almost two years of detours and inconveniences, local drivers can once again use 23rd Street Plaza. Panama City officials reopened the roadway to traffic Thursday morning. It’s safe to say it’s been a frustrating past two years for residents and businesses near the 23rd Street Plaza. But on Thursday, […]
PANAMA CITY, FL
WKRG News 5

WKRG News 5

33K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRG News 5 covers breaking news and weather across the entire Gulf Coast from Mobile to Baldwin County, Pensacola to Fort Walton Beach, and even two counties in Mississippi.

 https://WKRG.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy