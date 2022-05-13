ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Families who lost loved ones prep for The Who's return to Cincinnati

By Taylor Nimmo
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JavWO_0fcUuRBz00

The Who will return to Cincinnati for the first time since 1979, when 11 people were killed trying to get into the concert .

While many have been waiting for the band's return, the families that lost loved ones outside the concert decades ago are preparing for a lot of emotions.

"It's gonna be a very emotional time to see a concert my mom and dad are supposed to see, 43 years ago," Kasey Ladd said.

Ladd's mother, Teva Rae Ladd, was one of the 11 killed trying to see The Who perform at Riverfront Coliseum Dec. 3, 1979.

"It changed my life entirely," Ladd said. "You know, I was 2 years old. I grew up without a mother."

Growing up, Ladd said his father did not talk much about the night of the concert.

"I lost a part of my dad too,” he said. "Not only did I lose a mom, but my dad pretty much shut down emotionally."

Ladd said they’ve started talking about it more over the last few years, and it has helped them in their healing process. He said there’s still one thing that needs to be done to honor his mom.

"To go see this concert she should've seen," Ladd said.

The family will be at TQL Stadium Sunday for the concert. FC Cincinnati CEO Jeff Berding said it’s an honor to have The Who as the first concert at TQL, noting it will be symbolic.

"This is a historic event for Cincinnati,” Berding said. “When you think about what happened in 1979, that was yesterday. That was a long time ago, that was Cincinnati of the past. TQL Stadium represents Cincinnati, the future.

"To a certain degree, The Who will book end Cincinnati's history," Berding said.

Berding said the concert brings optimism for the future and closure to what has been a painful past. Ladd said he thinks the concert will be monumental for the city.

“I'm glad because I feel like it's the healing process coming full circle for all those that were directly affected by Dec. 3, 1979,” Ladd said.

That means the band as well.

“Hopefully for The Who, the members, Roger and Pete, that they don't have that any guilt,” Berding said. “And that the burden of what they've been carrying for these 40-plus years can be put to bed with what is this new experience in Cincinnati."

Berding said the concert will also be a full-circle moment for him.

“They were my favorite band growing up,” Berding said. “I've never seen them live. Their music spoke to me when I was a young kid in Westwood.”

He said he's going to see the concert with his childhood friends from Westwood.

“To have the opportunity to be a part of welcoming The Who to Cincinnati, my hometown, to play in our new stadium that I helped make happen ... it's an extraordinary feeling," said Berding.

READ MORE
The Who concert: Watch the WCPO documentary, 'The Who: The Night That Changed Rock'
'It's just hard to believe': The Who picks Tri-State band to open Cincinnati concert
Finneytown choir students get opportunity to perform with The Who in Cincinnati

Comments / 3

Related
WLWT 5

Fans surprised with front row tickets at Garth Brooks Cincinnati concert

CINCINNATI — Some Garth Brooks fans got a big surprise when they were at his concert Saturday night. The country music legend played two shows in Cincinnati last weekend. Because Saturday night's show sold out, Brooks added another show Friday night because he wanted to make sure everyone who wants to see him can.
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati CityBeat

The Dish: Recent Restaurant Openings and Closings in Greater Cincinnati

Per usual, Cincinnati’s dining scene doesn’t stay stagnant for long. Here are some recent notable restaurant openings you may have missed, plus a couple of eateries that said goodbye. Get ready to slurp away! Japanese-style ramen restaurant Genki Ramen now has a third location in Oakley. The small...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Government
Cincinnati, OH
Government
City
Westwood, OH
Cincinnati, OH
Entertainment
Local
Ohio Entertainment
City
Cincinnati, OH
wvxu.org

WKRC-TV hires Indianapolis anchor for 'Good Morning Cincinnati'

Indianapolis anchor-reporter Aleah Hordges will join Sheila Gray and Bob Herzog on WKRC-TV's Good Morning Cincinnati July 5. She fills the anchor chair of John Lomax, who retired April 29 after 32 years as morning news anchor. “After an extensive search, we’re excited to have Aleah joining our Good Morning...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeff Berding
wnewsj.com

Lane sorely missed but community better because of him

Over the years, many golfers have, under their breath or out loud for all to hear, cursed the greens on the Snow Hill Country Club golf course. Love them or hate them, as Bud Lewis says, “They are by far … the greens are the signature piece of Snow Hill.”
WILMINGTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Who#Fc Cincinnati#Tql
Cincinnati CityBeat

Roy Rogers Fast-Food Chain to Open Cincinnati Location

Western-themed fast-food chain Roy Rogers, named for the Cincinnati-born actor and cowboy, plans to open a Queen City location this year. This historic franchise, founded in 1968, is known for items like fried chicken, roast beef sandwiches and their iconic Double R Burger — a quarter-pounder topped with American cheese and ham on a Kaiser roll. It's also bringing its famed "Fixin’s bar" to the local restaurant, allowing customers to top their burgers with their choice of condiments and veggies.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Police: Threats from ex-employee prompts closure of Cincinnati P&G offices

CINCINNATI — Multiple threats directed to the downtown Cincinnati offices of Proctor and Gamble prompted SWAT units Wednesday morning and a closure of the offices. An officer safety bulletin was sent by Cincinnati police Wednesday morning warning officers about a P&G employee who was fired in 2021 for not coming back to work after working from home due to the pandemic, the Ohio State Highway Patrol told our news partners at WCPO.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Roller rink coming to downtown Cincinnati this month

CINCINNATI — A new mobile roller rink is coming to downtown Cincinnati this month. The rink is movable so it will be able to go to a variety of locations within Cincinnati's city limits. The rink will have nearly 10,000 square feet of floor space and include 150 pairs...
CINCINNATI, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Music
WKRC

Cincy's Hottest Real Estate

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - 1302 Meier Avenue, Cincinnati, OH 45208. Top notch finishes throughout, over $500K in recent renovation, new siding, new windows, new doors, new roof, new H2O, new HVAC, new fireplace, luxury European bathrooms, new wood floors throughout and much more. Nothing to do but to enjoy lifestyle of premier Hyde Park. Will not last.
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

'It's defeating': Award-winning Mount Washington barbecue owner talks being ghosted on the job

CINCINNATI — Mid-May means barbecue season is ramping up. Weddings, graduations parties and cookouts are quickly filling up social calendars and with that means orders of classic barbeque food. But, if you're looking to stop into Sweets & Meats BBQ in Mount Washington to pick up a pulled pork sandwich during a weekend lunch run, you're going to have to wait a while.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Rob Braun, Polly Campbell headed into Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame

Former WKRC-TV news anchor Rob Braun and retired Cincinnati Enquirer restaurant critic Polly Campbell are among the five journalists to be inducted into the Greater Cincinnati Journalism Hall of Fame by the Society of Professional Journalists Greater Cincinnati Pro Chapter on June 23. Sportswriter/author Lonnie Wheeler, who died in 2020,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy