After losing Game 6 on their home floor Friday night, the Milwaukee Bucks are now set to play in a Game 7 versus the Boston Celtics later today. There are plenty of plans the Bucks will need to execute in this do-or-die Game 7 to keep their title hopes alive, and it starts with getting something meaningful from their supporting cast. There has been no shortage of discussion surrounding the lackluster contributions of Milwaukee’s ensemble cast throughout this series, but they must wipe the slate clean and get it together in this matchup with the team’s playoff lives now hanging in the balance.

MILWAUKEE, WI ・ 17 HOURS AGO