ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

GymRat Live brings top talent to Capital Region

By Liana Bonavita
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=226cgB_0fcUuAQs00

HALFMOON, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — If you’re a basketball fan in the Capital Region, there’s a “must-see” event this weekend in Halfmoon.

“When you come in and watch just the layup line at a 17 and under game, you’ll be saying, ‘This is better than an NBA layup line,’ said Jim Hart, executive director of the City Rocks. He understands the AAU circuit inside and out, and will be bringing his 17-under, 16-under, and 15-under teams to the GymRat Live invitational this weekend.

“This event is really a unicorn,” said John KMack, CEO of GymRat basketball, “and it’s living in the Capital Region right now.”

As the tournament director, KMack says there’s nothing like this event anywhere in the country. Twelve of the best AAU teams in the USA and Canada, sponsored by Nike, Adidas, and Under Armour, will all compete against each other.

If you’ve heard of the GymRat challenge that’s been around the Capital region for 25 years, where “everybody has a puncher’s chance in that to punch above their weight class to see where they measure up,” this is different. GymRat Live is by invite only, where only the most elite players are participating.

“That is just all alphas going head to head for two days, right here in the Capital Region,” said KMack, “and a chance to see the next Kevin Durant, the next Steph Curry, the next Zion Williamson.”

Six of the top 23 players will be at the Impact Athletic Center in Halfmoon, along with the No. 1 player from the class of 2024, and the top-ranked AAU team in the nation.

“Every one of these teams, they’ve all put pros into the NBA,” explained Hart, who added that part of the intrigue of this event is wondering who will be the next star.

College scouts won’t be allowed to show up in person because we’re outside the live recruiting period, but many have already signed up to watch the broadcast.

“Every power five conference in the country is gonna be represented watching the broadcast,” said KMack.

Capital Region basketball fans can watch in person. A one-day pass is $30. A two-day pass, which gains access to 54 games, is $40, including the championships.

“The energy in here for those championship games is going to be ridiculous,” said KMack.

Tickets are already on sale, and fans are strongly encouraged to get them online here .

Carmelo Anthony and his wife Lala will be in the building Saturday night to watch their son Kiyan take on the local City Rocks.

More Sports News

Facebook Twitter Instagram

Sign up for our newsletter

Follow the sports team on Twitter:
Liana Bonavita
Griffin Haas
Jared Phillips

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

Related
NEWS10 ABC

CBA set to build an all-season dome

Friday was BronationDay at Christian Brothers Academy, with seniors enjoying an end of the year barbeque. But what will really catch your attention is what's on its way to CBA.
HIGH SCHOOL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Sidney Crosby
Person
Kumar Rocker
Person
Zion Williamson
Person
Kevin Durant
WSOC Charlotte

NBA star Stephen Curry earns degree from Davidson College

DAVIDSON, N.C. — As Davidson College celebrates its 185th commencement ceremony on Sunday, one of the school’s most famous alumnus will receive his degree. NBA star and Charlotte native Stephen Curry will graduate as a member of the Class of 2022. He’ll receive his degree 13 years after leaving college a year early to pursue a professional basketball career.
DAVIDSON, NC
Syracuse.com

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue features CNY native Breanna Stewart (photos)

Central New York native Breanna Stewart is adding another feat to her illustrious career. Stewie is one of five WNBA stars featured in the 2022 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue. The magazine released photos Monday showing Stewart in a black swimsuit, along with her Seattle Storm teammate Sue Bird, Los Angeles Sparks forward Nneka Ogwumike, New York Liberty guard DiDi Richards, and recent free agent Te’a Cooper.
ENTERTAINMENT
NEWS10 ABC

LEADING OFF: Canó joins Padres, Kershaw out, Kirby back home

A look at what’s happening around the majors on Saturday:. Robinson Canó has found another job in the majors, signing with San Diego less than a week after being released by the Mets. The Padres plan to use the 39-year-old Canó as a left-handed bat off the bench....
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba#Sports News#Capital Region#Aau#Gymrat Basketball
fadeawayworld.net

How The Lakers Landed Their Biggest Stars Over The Years: Kobe Bryant Joined The Lakers On Draft Night, LeBron James And Shaquille O'Neal Signed As Free Agents

The Lakers endured the most disappointing season in NBA history during the 2021-22 season, finishing with an ugly 33-49 record, outside of the play-in tournament. The Lakers gave up three quality role players, Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, and Montrezl Harrell, for former MVP Russell Westbrook. Brodie struggled throughout the season, shooting 29.8% from deep while coughing the ball up a league-leading 295 total times and playing uninterested point-of-attack defense. Meanwhile, Kuz, KCP, and Harrell played solid basketball during the year, making the Lakers’ acquisition of Westbrook all the more painful.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NEWS10 ABC

Reds rookie Greene, reliever no-hitter thru 8, Pirates lead

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Cincinnati Reds rookie Hunter Greene has been pulled from the game with a no-hitter in progress with one out in the eighth inning against Pittsburgh. Greene was taken out after a pair of one-out walks in the eighth boosted his pitch count to 118. Art Warren...
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

Watch GP2's wholesome reaction to Steph earning college degree

Gary Payton II knows firsthand the dedication it takes to return to college and pursue a degree while playing in the NBA. So when his Warriors teammate Steph Curry earned his bachelor’s degree from Davidson College on Sunday, a celebratory fist pump was in order. “I congratulated him,” Payton...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Yardbarker

LeBron James's Contract Breakdown: The King Is Earning $188 Per Second And $11,299 Per Minute

LeBron James has made the most money in the history of the NBA and he will continue to add to that total next season. James will be entering his final season with the Los Angeles Lakers and will make about $44.4 million. It could be the highest amount of money he makes as he will turn 38 years old next season, but if his play continues to play at a high level, he could make right around that total after next year.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Nike
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Adidas
NewsBreak
Sports
NEWS10 ABC

Pujols pitches 9th, Cardinals romp to 15-6 win over Giants

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Albert Pujols had an absolute blast. And not at the plate this time, either. The longtime slugger made his first career pitching appearance Sunday night, closing out a 15-6 blowout for the St. Louis Cardinals over the San Francisco Giants that gave Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina the major league record for wins by a starting battery.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NEWS10 ABC

Union men’s lax advances with win over John Carroll

The #8/10 Union College team used a 5-1 run late in the first quarter to take control and never looked back as the Dutchmen defeated John Carroll University by a 14-7 score in the second round of the NCAA Div. III Championships on Saturday afternoon at Frank Bailey Field at Bertagna-Class of 1985 Stadium.
SCHENECTADY, NY
ESPN

Skylar Diggins-Smith, A'ja Wilson and more highlight the best looks from the week in the WNBA

All kinds of fits were on display during the first full week of the season. Mother's Day was last Sunday, and some players took the opportunity to don some mom-centric fits. Other athletes made pop culture nods by honoring movies and television shows with their apparel. In addition, leather ensembles, business casual attire and even vibrant-colored tracksuits made appearances on the pregame red carpet.
LAS VEGAS, NV
NEWS10 ABC

Siena softball’s season ends in MAAC Finals

After putting together a run of resiliency that has very rarely been accomplished in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference, Siena Softball (32-23) saw its 2022 season come to a close in game one of the 2022 MAAC Softball Championship Finals Saturday morning. The #3 seed Saints fell to Regular Season Champion and top seeded Canisius (32-16),4-0, at the Demske Sports Complex in Buffalo, New York, taking its second loss of the tournament after winning four straight elimination games.
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

25K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy