GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two people were shot at a hookah lounge in Greensboro, early Saturday morning, according to police reports. Greensboro police said they got a call about a shooting around 3:15 a.m. at Arabian Nights located on 4117 Spring Garden Street. When officers arrived they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were taken to a local hospital to be treated for their injuries.

GREENSBORO, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO