Boynton Beach, FL

Video: Good Samaritans help driver suffering medical episode at busy Florida intersection

By Nexstar Media Wire, Dylan Abad
 3 days ago

Police in Boynton Beach, Florida are asking for the public’s help in identifying a group of good Samaritans who sprang into action to help a driver suffering from a medical episode on May 5.

The Boynton Beach Police Department said the heart-pounding moment, captured by a nearby traffic camera, happened last Thursday along Woolbright Road in Boynton Beach when a woman behind the wheel of a black sedan suddenly suffered a medical episode.

The woman’s co-worker, who was sitting in another vehicle, noticed her slumped over the steering wheel as her car slowly rolled into the intersection at Congress Avenue.

Police said the coworker raced across the street waving her arms in a desperate effort to attract the attention of other motorists.

Moments later, several nearby drivers leaped out of their vehicles and worked together to stop the car from rolling further.

In the video, one woman can be seen grabbing a dumbbell from her car and handing it to a man who used it to smash the rear passenger’s side window. Seconds later, another man climbed through the window to unlock the door.

According to police, “the good Samaritans pushed [the car] to a nearby 7-Eleven parking lot where a nurse who was on the phone with 911 provided medical attention until the fire department arrived.”

Officers said they released the video in hopes of identifying the “hero” strangers who came together to save the woman’s life.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PIO Stephanie Slater at slaters@bbfl.us .

