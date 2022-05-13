ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush, NY

Bright Spot: A sea of red

By WHAM
13 WHAM
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRush, N.Y. (WHAM) - Our Bright Spot shines on a sea of red at the Rotary Sunshine Camp. May 12 is "Red Day" for agents of Keller Williams Realty. It's a day of...

13wham.com

Comments / 0

Related
96.9 WOUR

8 Of The Deadliest Animals On Earth Can Be Found In New York State

Most of us already knew that New York is deadly - I mean, we have weather, people, and crime to deal with on a regular basis...now this. Most New Yorkers, at least in any major city in the state will tell you that just simply living life is dangerous. Now, they want to add deadly critters and creatures into the mix. I'm about to pull a 'Karen' - I need to speak to the manager of Earth lol. We got the short end of the stick when it comes to planets. Yes, we got life, but we also got all the headaches and deathly threats that come with it. CNET put together a list of the most deadly predators, aka threats, on the planet. Guess what? Almost half of them can be found in New York State. What more do they want from us? New Yorkers are some of the toughest people on Earth, but DAMN, can we get a break every now and then lol.
ANIMALS
13 WHAM

Local broadcast personalities compete in Lilac Festival's Garden Battles

Rochester, N.Y. — Some of Rochester's TV and radio personalities got their hands dirty at the 2022 Garden Battles at the Lilac Festival. Saturday afternoon, the festival hosted the contest for the first time since 2019, when 13WHAM took home first place. This year, Mark McLean and Dan Schrack represented 13WHAM in the competition.
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Dream Factory hosts fundraiser scavenger hunt in Rochester

Rochester, N.Y. — Dream Factory hosted a fun-filled day of creative tasks on Sunday. Community members took part in a fundraiser scavenger hunt, leading them around Rochester to find hidden gems and visit local businesses. Participants added up their points with pictures or evidence of completed tasks, and the team with the most points was named the 2022 Dream Factory Scavenger Hunt champion.
ROCHESTER, NY
goldcountrymedia.com

Commentary: Californians trek to upstate New York

Early May in upstate New York, the leaves are just coming out. Not like in Auburn. And in Auburn, the daffodils are done – but not in upstate New York. And everywhere you look in any expanse of grass, the New York dandelions have announced they own this place, yes indeed.
AUBURN, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Rush, NY
City
Rochester, NY
13 WHAM

Genesee Brewery reveals recent upgrades

Rochester, N.Y. — For the first time in over two years, Genesee Brewery opened its doors to the media. Friday morning, employees showed off the newly-upgraded factory - thanks to $20 million in recent investments. Part of the upgrades include a new draft beer center that uses a robotic system to fill and move kegs.
GENESEE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Liberty-James Parking Garage reaches critical point

ROME — It’s to the crucial point where something must be done — so is the status of the city’s Liberty-James Parking Garage, engineers have told city officials. Architect Steven Kushner, of Bergmann Architects, Engineers, Planners of Rochester, outlined four options for the city to take when it comes to the future of the downtown garage, built during the city’s urban renewal efforts in the 1970s and is now showing significant wear from its 50-plus years of existence.
ROME, NY
13 WHAM

Lunar eclipse tonight and some storms Monday

Rochester, NY (WHAM) - A total lunar eclipse will be visible over WNY tonight. The eclipse will start around 10:30pm with peak totality arriving around 11:30pm. During this period the normally bright white full Moon will turn a brownish red color. This color change will take place as the Earth...
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
mynbc5.com

Supermoon eclipse may be visible this weekend in Vermont and New York

BURLINGTON, Vt. — A celestial phenomenon will happen this weekend as the Earth's shadow fully covers the moon, offering a unique view for anyone lucky enough to see it. A total lunar eclipse, known in this instance as the "super flower blood moon," will stretch across several hours Sunday night. Noticeable changes will take place over a much shorter time period — roughly five hours.
VERMONT STATE
ksgf.com

LATEST: Buffalo, N.Y. Supermarket Shooting

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Authorities say a white, 18-year-old gunman in military gear who was livestreaming with a helmet camera opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing 10 people and wounding three others. Here’s what we know: Officials say they are investigating the...
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Severe Weather Threat For New York State

This past week was some fantastic weather across the State of New York. It was the week of weather most everyone was waiting on, considering March and April brought less than stellar weather with a fair amount of rain, snow and cold temperatures. As nice as this past week was,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
96.1 The Breeze

The Worst Speed Traps In New York State

Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
TRAFFIC
WIBX 950

Have You Eaten At New York State’s Most Famous Restaurant?

New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
13 WHAM

Street makeover projects continue to improve Rochester's safety

Rochester, N.Y. — The intersection at Orange Street and Orchard Street is getting a revamp. Saturday afternoon, members of the community worked outside of School No. 17 and made numerous improvements, including enhanced signage, curb extensions, and temporary speed cushions. This is all part of the "Complete Streets Makeover"...
ROCHESTER, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
spectrumlocalnews.com

Rochester community members react to Buffalo shooting, call for peace

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, people from across the state are coming together to help. One of those people is Clay Harris, the founder and president of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. He spent the weekend...
ROCHESTER, NY
lifeinthefingerlakes.com

ELLWANGER GARDEN – ROCHESTER’S “SECRET GARDEN”

The Ellwanger Garden, brimming with rare and beautiful perennials, is open to the public during select weekends in May and June. Located at 625 Mt. Hope Avenue, Rochester’s “secret garden” is maintained by The Landmark Society of Western New York. This living preservation site, established in 1867 by famed Rochester nurseryman George Ellwanger, boasts eight different kinds of perennials, including strong collections of peonies, roses, daylilies, hostas, irises and spring and summer flowering bulbs.
ROCHESTER, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy