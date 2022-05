LSU’s path to hosting an NCAA regional got rockier after a series sweep at the hands of Ole Miss. It’s a tall task, but it’s still possible. The Tigers had 13 wins in Southeastern Conference play last year, when they had to go on the road for a regional in Eugene, Oregon. This year, they have 14 SEC wins — and with their final three regular-season games at Vanderbilt, they have an opportunity to make a last-ditch case for hosting.

