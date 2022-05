Tony Ferguson is recovering nicely after suffering an all-time brutal knockout loss at the hands of a Michael Chandler front kick at UFC 274 earlier this month. Ferguson had been returning after a one-year hiatus at UFC 274 and was trying to end a three-fight losing streak in the process. The veteran contender looked good in the early going and even briefly knocked Chandler down with a punch. That was until the second round when Chandler landed one of the most absurd knockouts of all time and left “El Cucuy” motionless on the floor.

UFC ・ 2 DAYS AGO