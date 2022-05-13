ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Danyelle Musselman honored in Little Rock for leadership, community impact

By Nick Walters
 3 days ago

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday night, Danyelle Musselman was recognized in North Little Rock by the Boys and Girls Club of Central Arkansas as they named her their Leader of the Year.

“I’m so humbled and honored,” Musselman said before speaking at the event. “The work that I do is not necessarily to get awards, so the fact that I’m even getting an award for something that I’m only doing because I’m passionate about it is mind-blowing.”

The so-called First Lady of Arkansas basketball, Danyelle is the wife to Razorbacks head coach Eric Musselman. She has long worked in sports broadcasting, hosting and reporting for numerous networks. She has since committed her efforts to foundations like Coaches vs Cancer, Make-A-Wish, and others.

“I realized what kind of platform my husband has being a college basketball coach,” Musselman said. “I use that platform to raise funds for different organizations. I work with fundraisers, join different boards, and raising money for cancer is something that’s very important to me. My mom is a cancer survivor.”

Danyelle Musselman Discusses “Be a Part of the Cure Walk”

Danyelle and Eric Musselman share three children; Michael, Matthew, and Mariah. She hopes to help inspire kids and adults alike and looks forward to continued outreach in Central Arkansas.

“I love getting all around the state,” Musselman said. “It’s really cool to be here in Little Rock because we have so many players from our team who are from this area. This is almost like a second home for me since I’m starting to look around and know so many people.”

The anticipation for the upcoming Razorbacks basketball season is already high as Arkansas is ESPN’s “way too early” No. 1 team after bringing in the nation’s second-ranked signing class. Danyelle shares in that excitement after witnessing back-to-back Elite Eight trips first-hand.

“The future is so bright. I don’t want to jinx anything but all I can say is I’m really excited for basketball season.”

