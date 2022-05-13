ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did This U-Haul Try to Eat an SUV?

 3 days ago
Trooper John Bryant, Twitter

Imagine being on I-10 and you see a U-Haul with an SUV hanging out the back. That's what Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant spotted while on highway patrol in eastern Washington on Sunday. He said he'd never seen anything like that before.

Any time a WSP Trooper sees a potentially unsafe situation on public roadways, a Trooper will investigate. We have seen a lot of improperly secured loads, especially in eastern Washington,” said Bryant. “I have not seen or heard of anything like this before. -Washington State Patrol Trooper John Bryant to WJM

Trooper Bryant pulled over the driver of a U-Haul in Okanogan County, he also cited the driver, because there was an SUV hanging out the back of the U-Haul. The SUV, according to Bryant, was held in place by a single strap of some type.

The U-Haul outlet was about to report the U-Haul stolen as it was way overdue to be returned.

In addition to driving around with an SUV hanging out the back of a U-Haul, turned out the driver had an outstanding misdemeanor warrant for failing to appear in court. The misdemeanor was for driving with a suspended license.

What I’m wondering is with the little space not taken up by the SUV what else is in the van and wouldn’t it just fit in the SUV? -Eric K.

As a former UHAUL Field Manager, I can assure you that this is quite illegal. But not the first time I've seen this. I guarantee the decking is damaged along with the suspension system. Going to be costly for the customer if it's a legal rental. -Jeff G.

According to KTLA, the driver was fined $139.

