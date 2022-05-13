Final Community Meeting Held To Discuss Kirkpatrick Heights Plans

The Tulsa City Council hosted a town hall fully in Spanish for the first time Saturday. The goal is for city councilors to hear from the Hispanic community about city-wide needs and priorities. It's also a chance for residents to learn about the City of Tulsa's departments and services. City...
May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, the Tulsa Global District hosted its first AAPI Cultural Fest on Saturday. There was music, food, performances and even a fashion show for traditional outfits from different cultures. News On 6's Chinh Doan had the honor of emceeing the event.
The Red Cross is opening a resource center in Seminole to help tornado and storm victims. You can find help at the Reynolds Wellness Center tomorrow from 11 to 7. Storm victims will need to bring proof of address.
A freshman art class at Bartlesville High School is getting recognition for a project it completed as a group. The class's painting is being displayed at Woolaroc Museum. After weeks of painting, art students at Bartlesville got something a little more than an A on an assignment. "I was a...
Reproductive rights activists gathered at the state capitol for the second Saturday in a row this weekend. This time, it was a part of a national movement. News 9's Brittany Toolis joined the show at 6 p.m. with what she saw today.
News 9 Chief Photographer Michael Johnston said he stopped traffic near Rockwell and Hefner to help a mother duck and her babies cross the street. Then, he noticed some of the ducklings had fallen into a storm drain. With the help of an Oklahoma City firefighter, they rescued the babies...
A group gathered outside the Tulsa County Courthouse to protest Oklahoma's ban on abortions Saturday afternoon. Governor Kevin Stitt signed the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy earlier in May. A day before Governor Stitt signed that bill into law, a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court's majority...
Officials have announced that the Sky Ride will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair. Expo Square staff says the ride is in need of costly, continued maintenance, which makes keeping it in service difficult. The ride has not been in use since 2019. Officials say it will go...
Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
More details are being discovered about the multi-million dollar contract involving the State Tourism Department and Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen. : ‘No Rhyme Or Reason’: Swadley’s Documents Examined At Special Committee’s First Meeting. Lawmakers heard testimony on the matter Friday. The House investigation is looking into...
Oklahoma City Police arrested eight people in connection to a human trafficking case earlier in May. A young girl from Texas was found here in a hotel. Thankfully, she was returned safely to her family. But for trafficking victims without a home to return to, a local non-profit is trying...
A new state law is providing ways to bring more direct flights to airports across Oklahoma. This new law would come in the form of a grant program. Under the program, the state can now partner with airports and communities to try and bring in more direct flights to places, like Will Rogers World Airport.
Tulsa hosted its first national BMX race championship this weekend. The USA BMX Legacy Nationals' bring in the best BMX athletes from around the world, including more than 35 states and 15 countries. This is one of several big events coming to Tulsa's BMX headquarters over the next year.
The Wat Lao Buddhist Temple is inviting everyone to celebrate the Lao New Year with them this weekend. The festival includes live music, parades, traditional dance performances and food trucks. The temple is on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Kelley Avenue. Saturday's celebration goes from 11 a.m. through midnight.
A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
UPDATE 8:10 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties until 8:45 PM. UPDATE 7:51 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskogee County until 8:30 p.m. ***. UPDATE 7:25 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wagoner, Mayes, Cherokee counties until 7:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muskogee...
Multiple organizations are teaming up in Muskogee to assist Oklahomans whose homes were damaged or destroyed by last week's flooding. They are one-stop shops for people to learn about what resources are available. Kim O'Brien with The Red Cross said they are doing everything they can to get the people affected back on track.
Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday morning. The fire was located near Southeast 89th Street and South Hiwassee Road. Fire officials said they didn't find anyone in the home when they checked the premises. Firefighters said they now have the fire under control and are just working...
