Tulsa, OK

Final Community Meeting Held To Discuss Kirkpatrick Heights Plans

By News On 6
News On 6
 3 days ago

TULSA, Oklahoma - Tulsans shared their ideas on the plan to...

News On 6

Tulsa City Council Holds First-Ever Meeting Fully In Spanish

The Tulsa City Council hosted a town hall fully in Spanish for the first time Saturday. The goal is for city councilors to hear from the Hispanic community about city-wide needs and priorities. It's also a chance for residents to learn about the City of Tulsa's departments and services. City...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Global District Hosts First AAPI Cultural Fest

May is Asian-American Pacific Islander Heritage Month and to celebrate, the Tulsa Global District hosted its first AAPI Cultural Fest on Saturday. There was music, food, performances and even a fashion show for traditional outfits from different cultures. News On 6's Chinh Doan had the honor of emceeing the event.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Woolaroc Museum Displays Bartlesville High School Class Painting

A freshman art class at Bartlesville High School is getting recognition for a project it completed as a group. The class's painting is being displayed at Woolaroc Museum. After weeks of painting, art students at Bartlesville got something a little more than an A on an assignment. "I was a...
BARTLESVILLE, OK
News On 6

News 9 Chief Photographer Helps OKCFD Rescue Ducks

News 9 Chief Photographer Michael Johnston said he stopped traffic near Rockwell and Hefner to help a mother duck and her babies cross the street. Then, he noticed some of the ducklings had fallen into a storm drain. With the help of an Oklahoma City firefighter, they rescued the babies...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

People Protest Abortion Ban Outside Tulsa County Courthouse

A group gathered outside the Tulsa County Courthouse to protest Oklahoma's ban on abortions Saturday afternoon. Governor Kevin Stitt signed the ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy earlier in May. A day before Governor Stitt signed that bill into law, a draft of the U.S. Supreme Court's majority...
TULSA COUNTY, OK
News On 6

Sky Ride Will No Longer Operate At The Tulsa State Fair

Officials have announced that the Sky Ride will no longer operate at the Tulsa State Fair. Expo Square staff says the ride is in need of costly, continued maintenance, which makes keeping it in service difficult. The ride has not been in use since 2019. Officials say it will go...
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OU Commencement Ceremony Moves To Lloyd Noble Center

Due to anticipated weather, the University of Oklahoma Commencement ceremony has been moved to the Lloyd Noble Center. Commencement will take place Friday, May 13 at 7:30 p.m. Doors to the Lloyd Noble Center will open at 5:30 p.m. The event will be livestreamed at link.ou.edu/may-2022-commencement. Additional information is available...
NOBLE, OK
News On 6

House Committee Plans To Meet With Several Groups In Swadley's Investigation

More details are being discovered about the multi-million dollar contract involving the State Tourism Department and Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen. : ‘No Rhyme Or Reason’: Swadley’s Documents Examined At Special Committee’s First Meeting. Lawmakers heard testimony on the matter Friday. The House investigation is looking into...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

OU Health Offers Summer Safety Tips

OKLAHOMA CITY - It's starting to feel a lot like summer now with some record-breaking temperatures this month. OU Health's Laura Gamino had tips on how to stay safe in the summer heat.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma Non-Profit '401-Kids' To Help Victims Of Trafficking

Oklahoma City Police arrested eight people in connection to a human trafficking case earlier in May. A young girl from Texas was found here in a hotel. Thankfully, she was returned safely to her family. But for trafficking victims without a home to return to, a local non-profit is trying...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Tulsa Hosts Its First National BMX Race Championship

Tulsa hosted its first national BMX race championship this weekend. The USA BMX Legacy Nationals' bring in the best BMX athletes from around the world, including more than 35 states and 15 countries. This is one of several big events coming to Tulsa's BMX headquarters over the next year.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

OKC Metro Buddhist Temple Hosts New Year Festival

The Wat Lao Buddhist Temple is inviting everyone to celebrate the Lao New Year with them this weekend. The festival includes live music, parades, traditional dance performances and food trucks. The temple is on the corner of Wilshire Boulevard and Kelley Avenue. Saturday's celebration goes from 11 a.m. through midnight.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
News On 6

Bill And Ruth’s Turns to Tulsa Business For Help After Bready Supply Issue

A Tulsa sandwich shop turned to a local business for help, after a national bread company abruptly stopped selling some of its dough. The owners of Bill and Ruth's on 15th Street said the bread they are using now is exceeding their expectations. In the kitchen at Bill & Ruth's, Bryan Main gets in early every morning to bake bread for the day. He noticed the differences in the new dough right away and worked to perfect each detail on how to bake it.
TULSA, OK
News On 6

Live Updates: Severe Storms Drop Large Hail Across Oklahoma

UPDATE 8:10 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Adair, Cherokee and Sequoyah counties until 8:45 PM. UPDATE 7:51 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Muskogee County until 8:30 p.m. ***. UPDATE 7:25 PM: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Wagoner, Mayes, Cherokee counties until 7:45 p.m. Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Muskogee...
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6

Red Cross Hosts Resource Centers For Those With Weather-Damaged Homes

Multiple organizations are teaming up in Muskogee to assist Oklahomans whose homes were damaged or destroyed by last week's flooding. They are one-stop shops for people to learn about what resources are available. Kim O'Brien with The Red Cross said they are doing everything they can to get the people affected back on track.
MUSKOGEE, OK
News On 6

Oklahoma City Firefighters Battle House Fire In Southeast OKC

Oklahoma City firefighters responded to a house fire Saturday morning. The fire was located near Southeast 89th Street and South Hiwassee Road. Fire officials said they didn't find anyone in the home when they checked the premises. Firefighters said they now have the fire under control and are just working...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

