Donuts Delight West and Town of Greece raising money for Ukraine

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Fulkerson Winery in Dundee, N.Y. will host a Derby at the Vineyard come June, and it’s not your traditional horse competition, Regina Fulkerson of Fulkerson Winery said. “It’s an equestrian event that involves horses and riders throughout the day showing their horses over jumps, so they’ll be a course set up […]
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) — Governor Kathy Hochul attended the Interfaith Service of Prayer and Lament at Macedonia Baptist Church in Buffalo and delivered remarks Sunday evening. "We are tough as nails and people have put us down our entire lives. They underestimate us, but we are strong. We are...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — New York Attorney General Letitia James today issued an alert urging New Yorkers to beware of potentially fraudulent charities created in the wake of the hate-filled terror attack in Buffalo. Anyone who is considering making a donation to organizations that are purportedly assisting victims of...
Police arrested an Ontario woman following a harassment investigation. According to a news release, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shannon M. Meade, 35, of Ontario for harassment. It is alleged that Meade sent a Facebook message containing a picture of a knife with a threatening caption to a...
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WHEC) - President Biden and Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to visit with victims of the senseless shooting that claimed the lives of 10 innocent people at a Tops supermarket Saturday, sources say. President Biden urged unity Sunday to address the "hate that remains a...
SWEDEN, N.Y. (WHEC) — The Sweden Town Park is experiencing repeat vandalism. Town Supervisor Kevin Johnson shared a video on Facebook Friday of one of the bathrooms in the park, saying it has been vandalized on several afternoons and evenings this week. Johnson said the town is working with...
Spencerport resident Marc Maynard, a command sergeant major in the New York Army National Guard, and a veteran of the Afghanistan and Iraq War, who also helped trained Ukraine’s army in 2018, will become the top enlisted Soldier in the New York Army National Guard’s 53rd Troop Command on Sunday, May 15.
GREECE, N.Y. (WROC) – Two teenagers were arrested Friday in connection to a carjacking that took place on Wednesday outside Marshalls at the Mall at Greece Ridge. Officers with the Greece Police Department say the two allegedly knocked a 72-year-old woman to the ground and took her keys. The next day, the abandoned vehicle was […]
The Genesee Valley Quilt Club (GVQC), in collaboration with the Finger Lakes Chapter of Quilts of Valor Foundation (QOVF), will pay tribute to local a veteran and GVQC member Elsie Cond at an awards ceremony on May 19 at 6:30 p.m. The ceremony is part of GVQC’s QuiltFest, being held at the Rochester Institute of Technology (RIT) Gordon Field House from May 20 to May 22. QuiltFest features thousands of quilts representing all styles and genres of quilting as well as quilt-related vendors, lectures, and workshops.
Luminaries will light up Pineway Ponds Park in Spencerport on Saturday, May 21, in memory of those lost by family members and friends. The event begins at 7 p.m. with light refreshments and the opportunity to learn more about Aurora House. The luminaries will be placed around the pond and lit at dusk; visitors are invited to stroll the walkway.
Officials held a news conference on Sunday following the devastating mass shooting that took place at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo that killed 10. New York Governor Kathy Hochul went to Buffalo where she delivered a statement in-person. Hochul, a Buffalo native, said she knows this community well, and to...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — After the mass shooting at a Tops supermarket in Buffalo on Saturday, people from across the state are coming together to help. One of those people is Clay Harris, the founder and president of Uniting and Healing Through Hope of Monroe County. He spent the weekend...
New York State is home to some of the best restaurants in the country, and some of the oldest. Have you eaten at New York State's most famous restaurant?. Thrillist came up with a list of the most famous restaurants in every state and D.C. When it came to the Empire state the most popular restaurant was Katz's Delicatessen in New York City.
ROCHESTER N.Y. (WHEC) — It is incredible what people will post while they're breaking the law. That's one reason why New York State is spending millions of dollars to hire social media analysts to help track illegal guns, arrest suspects and, in some cases, stop conflicts from happening. And...
Melinda Merante, CEO of Cancer Support Community Rochester (formerly Gilda’s Club Rochester), will retire early this summer. Merante has led the organization for five years. Her accomplishments include expanding the nonprofit’s community presence to reach more people impacted by cancer; providing services in a variety of formats, such as launching virtual programming during the COVID-19 pandemic; and implementing a name change to better convey the organization’s mission and services.
Now that the weather has warmed up a bit, chances are you have taken out your car, truck, or bike and gone for a cruise. Chances are that at some point during that road trip you have seen a police car looking for speeders. There are places in New York State that are known for giving out more speeding tickets than other towns.
Comments / 0