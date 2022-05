The Packers have been falling short of the Super Bowl the past two years. Their Super Bowl window is still very much open. However, they certainly have to start taking advantage of it. The Packers lacking star power at the wide receiver position is their reason of falling short according to the media experts. Improvements to the wide receiver position would definitely help them. Yet, the missing piece to get them over the hump is currently on the roster. That missing piece is all-pro left tackle David Bakhtiari who has missed a lot of action due to a torn ACL. Here is why a healthy David Bakhtiari is what can help the Packers get over the hump.

