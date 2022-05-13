ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Public Schools to require masks again, starting Friday

By WPXI.com News Staff
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ddj1G_0fcUqujm00

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools are requiring masks again on Friday, the district announced late Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post, the change is in response to COVID-19 infection levels rising in Allegheny County. The county is now at a medium community level.

All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a mask inside Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities beginning May 13.

Students and staff had a choice as to whether or not wear masks for two weeks before the reinforced mandate.

CAPA and Colfax, two Pittsburgh Public Schools, were closed this week due to COVID-19 case numbers.

It’s not clear if the district will reevaluate this decision at any point.

White House: 1 million have died from COVID-19 One million Americans have died from COVID-19 since the United States logged its first laboratory-confirmed case in January 2020. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 12

Big Eagle
5d ago

. The reference is: “Nonpharmaceutical Measures for Pandemic Influenza in Nonhealthcare Settings—Personal Protective and Environmental Measures.” Published in: “Emerging Infectious Diseases, Vol.26, No. 5, May 2020.” (That journal is published by the CDC.)I quote from the abstract: “Here, we review the evidence base on the effectiveness of nonpharmaceutical personal protective measures and environmental hygiene measures in non-healthcare settings and discuss their potential inclusion in pandemic plans. Although mechanistic studies [*] support the potential effect of hand hygiene or face masks, evidence from 14 randomized controlled trials of these measures did not support a substantial effect on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza. We similarly found limited evidence on the effectiveness of improved hygiene and environmental cleaning.”Here are quotes from pages 970-972 of the review: “In our systematic review, we identified 10 RCTs [randomized controlled trials] that reporte

Reply(4)
2
Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pennsylvania covid update: 27K cases reported for week

On Wednesday, the Pennsylvania Department of Health released its weekly update on covid-19, showing an additional 27,391 infections in the past seven days. The state is recording new cases of the virus at levels not seen since mid-February. The latest report shows new cases increased 23% over the previous week’s report.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

4 fired Sewickley Academy teachers file lawsuit against school

SEWICKLEY, Pa. (KDKA) — A lawsuit against Sewickley Academy is alleging four teachers were fired from their roles for opposing racial discrimination during a purge of administrators. The four teachers filed the federal lawsuit on Tuesday. The attorney for all four teachers, Samuel Cordes, said his clients confronted the school after firing its entire African American administration. In exchange for standing up for what is right, Cordes said they paid the ultimate price: losing their jobs.In the new lawsuit, Cordes said the teachers supported former Head of Admission Douglas Leek, who filed a separate lawsuit, after he was fired and replaced...
SEWICKLEY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pittsburgh, PA
Education
Allegheny County, PA
Health
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Allegheny County, PA
Education
Local
Pennsylvania Health
Local
Pennsylvania Education
County
Allegheny County, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Health
WPXI Pittsburgh

Medical helicopters will be more active as “trauma season” approaches

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh was the first city northeast of the Mississippi River to have a medical helicopter. It started in 1978 at Allegheny General Hospital with just one helicopter. Now, Life Flight which is operated by Allegheny Health Network has five helicopters in its fleet. In Southwestern Pennsylvania, there are two main air medical units: Life Flight with AHN and STAT Medevac which is run by UPMC’s Center for Emergency Medicine of Western Pennsylvania. We have so many helicopters in our region for two main reasons — geography and the need for speed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Public Schools#Capa#Americans#Ncd#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
White House
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Judge orders hold on Pittsburgh's rental registry

A judge has ordered a stay on Pittsburgh’s rental registry, a program that was struck down in court once before. This comes as the Apartment Association of Metropolitan Pittsburgh is suing the city over the measure, which was set to go into effect on May 29. City Council in...
PITTSBURGH, PA
pghcitypaper.com

‌Pittsburgh’s top events: May 19-25

The Associated Artists of Pittsburgh continues its Performance Series with local artist and curator Tara Fay. The AAP website says Fay will present a “durational performance,” during which she will read from the 2019 “Pittsburgh’s Inequality Across Gender and Race” report while balancing a steel beam across her shoulders. According to Fay, “This act of labor and endurance is a reference to what Black women in this city have to fight against every day; the marginalization, racism, lack of opportunities, and discrimination.” 6 p.m. 100 43rd St., Unit 107, Lawrenceville. Free. aapgh.org/performance-series.
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
84K+
Followers
107K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy