Pittsburgh Public Schools to require masks again, starting Friday

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh Public Schools are requiring masks again on Friday, the district announced late Thursday night.

According to a Facebook post, the change is in response to COVID-19 infection levels rising in Allegheny County. The county is now at a medium community level.

All students, employees, and visitors will be required to wear a mask inside Pittsburgh Public Schools facilities beginning May 13.

Students and staff had a choice as to whether or not wear masks for two weeks before the reinforced mandate.

CAPA and Colfax, two Pittsburgh Public Schools, were closed this week due to COVID-19 case numbers.

It’s not clear if the district will reevaluate this decision at any point.

White House: 1 million have died from COVID-19 One million Americans have died from COVID-19 since the United States logged its first laboratory-confirmed case in January 2020. (NCD)

©2022 Cox Media Group