ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Billboard Explains: How to Dominate the Billboard Music Awards

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Billboard Music Awards are were music’s biggest stars get to celebrate and be...

www.billboard.com

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Diddy demanded Billboard Music Awards include Travis Scott as performer: 'No canceling on my watch'

Theo Wargo/WireImage; Emma McIntyre/Getty Travis Scott and Diddy. Diddy demanded that his "brother" Travis Scott perform at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards. On Sunday, Scott will make his first televised performance since the Astroworld festival tragedy in November that left 10 dead and hundreds injured. In an Instagram video shared by Sean "Diddy" Combs on Monday, he said he was responsible for getting him the gig.
MUSIC
Essence

Tems Becomes First Nigerian Artist To Debut At #1 On Billboard Hot 100

She is featured alongside Drake on Future’s single, “Wait For U.”. Nigerian singer and producer Tems (birth name is Temilade Openiyi) became the first Nigerian artist to debut a single at number 1 on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart. Such an achievement is due to her feature on Future’s latest single “Wait For U,” on which she lent her vocals to both the verses and the chorus of the song.
WORLD
SheKnows

The Property Brothers Reveal They Are 'Directly Responsible' For Renée Zellweger & Ant Anstead Meeting

Click here to read the full article. It seems like everyone was rooting for Renée Zellweger and Ant Anstead to get together, including an unexpected duo: the Property Brothers. Drew and Jonathan Scott recently revealed that they were the ones that ended up getting Zellweger and Anstead to meet, and subsequently fall in love. And their hard work ended up paying off! Back on April 14, 2022, the Scott brothers sat down with ExtraTV to talk about everything from Drew’s upcoming fatherhood to Jonathan loving GF Zooey Deschanel’s Vanity Fair gown. While we loved the entire interview, we’re losing it over...
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Star Daniela Ruah Has Fans Freaking Out Over Her ‘Absolutely Stunning’ Awards Show Look

“NCIS: Los Angeles” star Daniela Ruah absolutely killed it on the red carpet and stage last night at the International Portuguese Music Awards. While everyone at home was preparing for tonight’s “NCIS: Los Angeles” episode, Daniela Ruah was getting all dressed up to host the IMPA Awards. The ceremony took place at the Providence Performing Arts Center in Providence, Rhode Island, on Saturday, April 23.
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Billboard Charts
loudersound.com

Mick Jagger says Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud are the reason there is "still a bit of life in rock 'n' roll"

Mick Jagger has praised Machine Gun Kelly and Yungblud for making sure there is still "life in rock 'n' roll". In conversation with The Independent, The Rolling Stones frontman discussed the rock landscape in the modern era, expressing what he sees as a recent lack of young bands taking the genre forward and pointing to MGK and Yungblud as two artists finally bucking the trend.
MUSIC
Popculture

Host and Reality TV Star Reveals Engagement to High School Sweetheart After 17 Years Together

Spring is always a big time for engagements and weddings, and two beloved internet personalities are the latest to update their relationship status. On April 18, Rachel "Seltzer" Quirico revealed she and longtime boyfriend Trevor "TorcH" Housten were tying the knot after 17 years together. Both of them are beloved figures in the esports world, with Seltzer notably starring in the Syfy reality show WCG Ultimate Gamer. She's also hosted numerous esports tournaments and events for TV/streaming outlets; she also made a recent appearance on G4 TV's Boosted.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
TVLine

TV Bloodbath: 17 Shows Cancelled in 48 Hours — Which Cut Hurt the Most?

Click here to read the full article. Well, that was brutal. A total of 17 broadcast series were laid to rest over the past 48 hours as the broadcast networks began cleaning house in advance of next week’s fall presentations (aka the “Upfronts”). The body count was highest at about-to-be-sold The CW, which axed seven series this week, including Legacies, Charmed, 4400, Naomi, Roswell, New Mexico, In the Dark and Dynasty. CBS shuttered nearly a half dozen programs, including Magnum P.I, B Positive and Good Sam, while NBC pulled the plug on three (including comedies Mr. Mayor and Kenan). Fox, meanwhile, parted ways with...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Daily Mail

'Maybe you should Wikipedia me': Katy Perry reacts hilariously to an American Idol contestant who awkwardly links her to a John Mayer song - as they seem unaware the musicians dated

Katy Perry reacted quite hilariously to a Top 11 contestant on American Idol during a unique song challenge on Monday night's episode. Each of the remaining contestants were given a song to perform by each judge - Perry, Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan - with the singer selecting one and then tasked with guessing which judge picked that song for him or her.
MUSIC
Variety

Travis Scott Performs Icy ‘Mafia’ at Billboard Music Awards in First Post-Astroworld TV Performance

Click here to read the full article. In his first televised performance since the Astroworld disaster last fall, Travis Scott performed his song “Mafia” on the Billboard Music Awards, on a polar-themed set reminiscent of “Game of Thrones.” The camera slowly zoomed in on him inside a cave-like room framed by a polar scene, wearing a fur-and-white outfit as he launched into the song surrounded by similarly garbed dancers. All of them lurched around fake bolders and ice slabs; the scene would suddenly lurch into a surreal, blurry black background like some parallel dimension. He performed a brief segment of a new...
MUSIC
Billboard

The Road to the Billboard Music Awards: Olivia Rodrigo, Doja Cat, BTS & More Talk About Their Hits

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Billboard Music Awards are Sunday (May 15). As you get ready to tune in to the awards show, Billboard News‘ “Road to the Billboard Music Awards” video will get you even more excited for the night ahead. The clip, which can be watched above, highlights several of this year’s nominees and features interview clips with artists like Doja Cat and Olivia Rodrigo. Doja Cat, who’s nominated in 14 categories at the 2022 BBMAs, looked back at what it was like first hitting No. 1 on the charts with her music. After celebrating the...
MUSIC
Billboard

21 Under 21: See Who Made the 2022 List

Click here to read the full article. This year’s list features a mix of familiar faces in the mainstream, viral artists eager to prove their staying power and a handful of stars-to-be across genres. Olivia Rodrigo Age: 19 Label: Geffen Publisher: Sony Music Publishing Management: Lighthouse Management & Media Total Streams: 4.4 billion “Drivers license” was just the beginning for Olivia Rodrigo, who has turned the No. 1 launch of the anthemic ballad in January 2021 into one of pop’s biggest breakthroughs of the decade so far. Upon its release last May, the High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star’s debut album, Sour, topped the Billboard 200, while...
MUSIC
Billboard

Miranda Lambert & Elle King Get Saucy Performing ‘Drunk’ at 2022 Billboard Music Awards Performance

Click here to read the full article. Miranda Lambert and Elle King were the definition of peak Las Vegas debauchery during their performance of “Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” during the 2022 Billboard Music Awards Sunday (May 15). The country stars were introduced by the show’s host Diddy, who noted that he loves the song because it sums up so many past scenarios in which he’s found himself. For the performance, Lambert and King traded the throwback wedding attire they sport in the song’s music video for matching fringed, embroidered and bedazzled suits, which added an extra dash of fun...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Billboard

Selena Gomez Definitely Doesn’t Have ‘Ants in Her Pants,’ Post Malone Is ‘Not Really a Pop Star’ in ‘SNL’ Promo

Click here to read the full article. If you’re going to label someone, at least get it right. That’s the lesson we all learned from the promos for this weekend’s Saturday Night Live, which will feature first-time host Selena Gomez and first-time musical guest Post Malone. “Two pop stars and two comedy actors,” cast member Aidy Bryant boasts in the first bit. “I’m actually also an actor,” Only Murders in the Building star Gomez corrects her. “And I’m not really a pop star,” Malone politely adds, with fellow cast member Bowen Yang piling on with, “and I prefer drama.” “Okay, well, I...
CELEBRITIES
AFP

New Kendrick Lamar music video drops ahead of album release

Kendrick Lamar surprised fans overnight Sunday by dropping a new track and music video ahead of his expected album release later this week. The song hit streaming platforms ahead of Friday's anticipated release of "Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers," which is expected to be Lamar's first full-length project since 2017's acclaimed "DAMN." The prolific artist is acclaimed for turning to verse to tackle race relations and his own internal searching, set to music that incorporates jazz and spoken word.
MUSIC
Billboard

Women in Management Take Center Stage at Billboard MusicCon to Talk Their Non-Stop Job

Click here to read the full article. Music management can be an unforgiving business: always on, no days off and often tasked with making things happen in extremely challenging circumstances. “It’s a 24/7/365 job,” Alex DePersia, who has worked on Pharrell’s management team for a decade and also works with young singer/songwriter Gracie Abrams, said during a panel at Billboard’s inaugural MusicCon in Las Vegas on Friday (May 13). “It requires a lot of attention but there’s also a lot of love and care that goes into it.” DePersia was speaking on a panel titled Women on the Rise: Management 101, alongside...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy