A$AP Rocky Says Astroworld Tragedy Has Changed Concerts, But ‘We’re Still Going Crazy at My Sh–‘

By Rania Aniftos
Billboard
Billboard
 3 days ago

A$AP Rocky joined N.O.R.E. for an unfiltered conversation about fashion, his new whiskey brand and more for the latest episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs, which arrived Thursday night (May 12).

Amid the wide-ranging discussion, the “Sundress” rapper explained how the Astroworld tragedy in November changed how performances are run. “I would say ever since that horrific night, they’ve been really adamant about how you mosh,” he told the host. “I was just out in Brazil and they just stopped the show like, ‘Yo, some people were getting a little rowdy in the front and trampled and stuff.’ They just stopped the show and I was like, ‘Aight, cool.’ I get it.”

Ten people died at Travis Scott ‘s Astroworld festival, and according to a new filing this week, there were 4,932 total alleged victims. In addition to 10 people who died, the new filing said 732 claims have been filed by people who needed “extensive medical treatment” and 1,649 who needed less extensive care. Another 2,540 were listed as “other,” meaning the extent of their injuries was still being reviewed.

“I think everybody taking precautions now is just because of what happened,” A$AP added. “More so than ever, I don’t think even Live Nation or any venue has seen this kind of travesty of lawsuits before. This is new for everybody. So I think a lot are trying to take it easy.

“We’re still going crazy at my sh–,” he concluded. “We’re still going stupid. That’s part of our culture. We rap but we got a punk mentality to this sh– […] You go to a show, you get out anger, you get out energy. You get socked in the face.”

Rocky also briefly mentioned Rihanna in a conversation about his new “D.M.B.” music video , in which the couple, who are expecting a child together, enjoy an afternoon in the Harlem neighborhood of New York City.

“You and RiRi going through the ‘hood,” N.O.R.E said. “That’s a real n—a, because I would have stayed in Beverly Hills. I would have stayed in Manhattan.”

“That’s my lady. She’s thorough,” Rocky replied as the group gave her a round of applause.

Drink Champs is airing now on Revolt. Billboard will add video when it’s available.

POPSUGAR

Michael B. Jordan Gushes Over Lori Harvey's Met Gala Appearance

Lori Harvey stunned at the Met Gala on Monday, and it's clear that her boyfriend, Michael B. Jordan, is well aware of that fact. Following Harvey's appearance at the event, the "Black Panther" star posted a photo of Harvey on the red carpet on his Instagram Story. "Probably my fav pic," he wrote beneath the image. "The composition says so much. Birds eye view of a moment you've dreamed about for so long finally manifested & you didn't disappoint! Way to shine babygirl. I love you."
CELEBRITIES
geekspin

Chris Rock finally breaks his silence on Will Smith’s infamous Oscars slap

For the first time ever, Chris Rock has finally addressed the now-infamous slapping incident between him and Will Smith at the 94th Academy Awards last month. Rock directly referenced the slap during his sold-out show at Baltimore’s Lyric Performing Arts Center on Friday, April 22nd. He, however, only talked about it for a few seconds and quickly moved on with his set.
Page Six

Pete Davidson saves Kim Kardashian from a fall at WH Correspondents’ Dinner

She’s falling for him. Pete Davidson held onto Kim Kardashian after she slipped while walking into the 2022 White House Correspondents’ Dinner on Saturday. Kardashian and Davidson were holding hands when she seemingly stumbled back and tightly grabbed onto her boo to keep her from falling in the lobby of the Washington Hilton Hotel. “I literally just saw Kim Kardashian and Pete Davison and she almost fell,” an eyewitness captioned a video on Twitter. The Skims founder, 41, and the “Saturday Night Live” comedian, 28, made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Washington, DC event. Kardashian stunned in a sparkly silver Balenciaga gown and Lorraine...
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Major Show After Two Seasons

Netflix has canceled another one of its major shows, with this one getting the ax after only two seasons. Variety reports that hit sci-fi drama Raising Dion has been dropped by the streamer, following its recent season debut. The news seems to have been revealed by series star Sammi Haney, who shared the news with fans on Instagram. "Sad to say that Raising Dion is CANCELED [sic] Thank you for all of the amazing support we got from all of our wonderful fans!" Haney wrote, in part. "Season 2 was a success, equal to Season 1, even if just looking at how many people watched all of it and wanted a season 3!"
