Jensen Ackles joins season two finale of ABC crime drama Big Sky in guest role as temporary sheriff

By Paul Chavez For Dailymail.com
 3 days ago

Jensen Ackles will join the season two finale of Big Sky next week in a guest role.

The 44-year-old actor will appear opposite stars Katheryn Winnick, 44, and Kylie Bunbury, 33, on the May 19 episode titled Catch A Few Fish, according to an article on Thursday by Deadline.

The Supernatural star will portray temporary Sheriff Beau Arlen who was described as 'a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas' who becomes the new boss of Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XU3ma_0fcUqWkS00
Guest role: Jensen Ackles, shown in January 2020 in Los Angeles, will join the season two finale of Big Sky next week in a guest role

Big Sky created by TV veteran David E. Kelley, 66, is based on The Highway series of books by Wyoming native C.J. Box, 63, and premiered on ABC as a fall entry in November 2020.

The crime drama series was renewed in May 2021 for a second season that premiered on September 30, 2021.

Jensen played Dean Winchester in the fantasy drama Supernatural that aired for 15 seasons from September 2005 to November 2020.

The Dallas native will play Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ziN0r_0fcUqWkS00
Season finale: The 44-year-old actor will portray temporary Sheriff Beau Arlen who was described as 'a confident and charming good ol' boy from Texas' who becomes the new boss of Jenny Hoyt, played by Katheryn Winnick

Erik Kripke, 48, developed The Boys based on comic books of the same name by writer Garth Ennis, 52, and illustrator Darick Robertson, 54.

He also created Supernatural that starred Jensen along with Jared Padalecki, 39, as brothers who hunt supernatural beings.

Jensen has been married for nearly a dozen years to actress Danneel Ackles, 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BcH1H_0fcUqWkS00
Horror fantasy: Jensen as Dean Winchester and Jared Padalecki as his brother Sam Winchester are shown in a still from Supernatural

The got engaged after three years of dating in November 2009 and were married on May 15, 2010, in Dallas.

Jensen and Danneel have eight-year-old daughter Justice Jay and five-year-old girl and boy twins Arrow and Zeppelin.

His acting credits also include the television shows Days Of Our Lives, Dark Angel and Smallville and a starring role in the film My Bloody Valentine 3D.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3X6cds_0fcUqWkS00
Superhero role: The Dallas native, shown in March in Austin, Texas, will play Soldier Boy in the upcoming third season of The Boys on Amazon Prime Video

