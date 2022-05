Today I was in Temple, Texas on my lunch break when I heard something that I felt to be extremely disturbing and rude. I was in line waiting to put in my lunch order and couldn't help overhearing a conversation between two other customers. A young lady felt like someone was standing too close to her, so she asked the person to back up a little and give her some space. She also mentioned being concerned about coronavirus.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO