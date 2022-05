NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – You can tell the Sheriff’s race in Jessamine County is a big deal by all of the billboards, yard signs, and videos on social media. Two veteran lawmen are on the Republican primary ballot. Because there are no Democrats running for sheriff, Republican voters will decide on May 17 who holds the office for the next four years.

JESSAMINE COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO