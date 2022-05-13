ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Rosa, CA

Trial date set for 3 hockey players accused of rape

By Bay City News
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08aJHu_0fcUodTj00

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (BCN) — Three former Santa Rosa Growlers minor league hockey players have all pleaded not guilty to charges of sexually assaulting a woman in a Reno motel room in February.

17 -year-old girl murdered by boyfriend, Santa Rosa Police say

The defendants, Dominic Jones, 34, Josiah Nikkel, 30, and Moses Matthews, 33, will be tried together and have a jury trial slated to begin on June 27, according to court records. The players were in Nevada for the first game of the season when they were arrested on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman whom one of them met at a sports bar, according to police reports.

The woman said she had consensual sex with one of the players, Matthews, but then Jones and Nikkel entered the room, undressed, and sexually assaulted her while Matthews held her down. Matthews is also accused of taking pictures of the alleged assault and unlawfully disseminating them via text message.

KRON On is streaming live

When news of the arrest broke, the players were kicked off the Growlers. Team captain Blake Johnson issued a statement describing the allegations as “shocking and deeply concerning,” and said that his club does not take charges of sexual assault lightly. The Growlers organization has also expressed regret that the three players went on to play that first game against the Reno Ice Raiders, unaware of their arrest at that time.

The Ice Raiders announced on Feb. 10 that they “suffer a sense of betrayal” that they had to play against the accused and were suspending all interactions with the Growlers team, according to an official statement.

All three players maintained that the sex was consensual, according to the police report. The alleged victim told police that she “lay there crying, unable to move or say no.”  Jones was contacted for this story and declined to comment. Matthews and Nikkel were also contacted but did not respond.  The attorney for the three was also contacted and did not respond.

Copyright © 2022 Bay City News, Inc.  All rights reserved.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRON4.

Comments / 0

Related
KRON4 News

Santa Rosa teen arrested for allegedly possessing a ghost gun

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — Santa Rosa police officers arrested a 16-year-old male in possession of an assault weapon Saturday night, officials say. Around 11:10 p.m., police were conducting proactive patrols in the Area of North Dutton Avenue and El Cerrito Drive. Their patrol stopped when they saw a parked vehicle with suspicious passengers inside […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KRON4 News

Man fires gun into air near party

NORTH FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KRON) — A gunshot detection system alerted San Mateo Sheriff’s Deputies about 10 gunshots fired near the 200 block of Berkshire Avenue Saturday night, officials say. Deputies were notified around 9:49 p.m. about the gunfire. Authorities reported to the scene and located a large family party that took place at a […]
SAN MATEO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
Santa Rosa, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Santa Rosa, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KRON4 News

7 arrested in connection of crime syndicate

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office on Tuesday arrested seven individuals in connection with a criminal syndicate that has been linked to several felony crimes. The suspects, identified as Boen Liu, Helena Nong, Louis Lee, Immenson Liu, Natalie Huntington, Nicholas Lanchinebre and Mickey Rivera, were arrested on suspicion of […]
SAN MATEO COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Blake Johnson
Person
Dominic Jones
KRON4 News

San Mateo PD investigate ‘suspicious’ death at bus

SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — San Mateo police are investigating a suspicious death that occurred at a bus stop on S. El Camino at Hillsdale Boulevard. The victim was a 48-year-old man, but police did not release any other details about his identity. “We are currently investigating a suspicious death,” police announced in a tweet […]
SAN MATEO, CA
KRON4 News

Palo Alto woman attempts break-in while residents are home

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Police arrested a woman early Friday morning after she reportedly broke a home’s glass door panel and attempted to enter the home. The incident occurred near the 100 block of Alma Street. Police say they responded immediately to the scene. Around 6:11 a.m. Friday morning, Palo Alto police received a […]
PALO ALTO, CA
KRON4 News

‘KKK’ scrawled in Palo Alto school bathroom, police investigating

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KRON) — Authorities are investigating a vandalism case after an unknown suspect wrote “KKK” in the restrooms of Fletcher Middle School earlier this week, the Palo Alto Police Department announced in a press release. The two separate incidents happened on Tuesday and Wednesday, which police are calling a hate crime. The first […]
PALO ALTO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Hockey Players#Violent Crime#Santa Rosa Growlers#Santa Rosa Police#The Reno Ice Raiders#The Ice Raiders
KRON4 News

Cell phone case of missing Oakley woman found

OAKLEY, Calif. (KRON) — Investigators have found a “key piece of evidence” in the case of missing 24-year-old Oakley woman Alexis Gabe, city officials announced Friday evening in a Facebook post. The cell phone case found belonged to Gabe, her family confirmed to officials. Back on Jan. 26, video captured a male walking away from […]
OAKLEY, CA
KRON4 News

Two injured when man shoots firearm in truck

PALO ALTO (BCN) – Two people were injured Thursday when a man accidentally discharged a firearm while he was in his parked truck. The man shot himself in the hand, and the round then struck an occupant of the vehicle in the leg, according to the Palo Alto Police Department. Police responded to an area […]
PALO ALTO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRON4 News

KRON4 News

26K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

KRON4.com, the Bay Area's Local News Station

 https://KRON4.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy