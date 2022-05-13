ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suffolk County, NY

Police: Man threw brick at cruiser while riding by on ATV

By Sarah Vasile
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0J5v2c_0fcUoKu200

BRENTWOOD, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man riding by a vehicle accident Wednesday allegedly threw a brick on his way past, Suffolk County Police said Thursday.

Police said 23-year-old Alexander Bustos, who was on an ATV, “drove by the scene of a crash at a high rate of speed and threw a brick at the police car” about 5:30 p.m. Bustos’ alleged action caused damage to the vehicle’s passenger side window.

Both an officer and arrestee were in the vehicle at the time, but no one was injured, according to police.

Patrol officers arrested Bustos at his job site Thursday evening. He was charged with reckless endangerment and criminal mischief. He’s due to be arraigned Friday.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

Related
Daily Voice

Man Accused Of Attempting To Burglarize Roslyn Estates Home

A 40-year-old man was arrested and accused of attempting to burglarize a home on Long Island. The incident happened in Roslyn Estates at about 1:50 p.m. on Saturday, May 14, according to the Nassau County Police Department. Steven Morra, of Levittown, is accused of attempting to enter an occupied home...
ROSLYN, NY
PIX11

Driver charged after fatally striking pedestrian, 62, in the Bronx: NYPD

NEW YORK (PIX11)—A 62-year-old woman died after she was struck by a van in the Bronx Saturday morning, police said. The victim, Tian-Rong Lin, was crossing the street on Seward Avenue in Castle Hill when she was hit at around 11 a.m., police said. She was found unconscious and unresponsive at the scene. The victim […]
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Driver Dies In Fiery Single-Vehicle Crash In Manchester

Police are investigating after a driver was killed in a fiery single-vehicle crash in Connecticut. Authorities in Hartford County responded to a report of a crash in the area of Center Street and Fairview Street in Manchester at about 2:10 a.m. on Sunday, May 15, according to the Manchester Police Department.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Suffolk County, NY
Suffolk County, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Brentwood, NY
PIX11

Dog bites NYPD officer’s head in Brooklyn; Cop fires shots at dog

CONEY ISLAND, Brooklyn (PIX11) — An officer was bitten by a dog during an attempted stop in Coney Island on Sunday, police said. Officers from the NYPD’s 60 precinct tried to stop a man they believed had a firearm around 6:15 p.m., officials said. The man ran into a Neptune Avenue building near West 35th […]
BROOKLYN, NY
Daily Voice

Man Charged With DWAI Crashes Into Police Cruiser In Hicksville

A man is in custody after police say he crashed into two vehicles, including a patrol cruiser, while he was impaired by drugs during a pursuit on Long Island, police said. Officers responded to the Hicksville Middle School, located on Jerusalem Avenue, at around 6:15 a.m. Friday, March 13 for a report of a vehicle driving erratically in the parking lot that had left prior to police arrival., according to Nassau County Police.
HICKSVILLE, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Atv#Nexstar Media Inc
TBR News Media

South Setauket man killed in motor vehicle crash

Suffolk County Police Fourth Squad detectives are investigating a motor vehicle crash that killed a man in Saint James in the morning hours of Saturday, May 14. Robert Greene was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus eastbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle struck a 2022 International tractor trailer backing in to an Acura dealership, located at 780 Middle Country Road, at approximately 3:35 a.m.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead, One Hurt In Daytime Camden Shooting

One person died and another was injured in a Camden shooting Saturday, May 14, authorities said. Yahmir Catoe, 18, was found lying on the ground at a park near the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive suffering gunshot wounds around 10:20 a.m., Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay said. He was...
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man walks into hospital after being shot in the face

POUGHKEEPSIE – City police are investigating the circumstances that resulted in a man walking into Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital on Saturday night with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the face. City 911 received a report of a disturbance on Market Street at approximately 10:38 p.m. for a report of a...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
PIX11

Robbers zip-tie Queens store worker, steal thousands in merch

RIDGEWOOD, Queens (PIX11) — Robbers zip-tied a worker at a Queens store after holding him at gunpoint and stole thousands of dollars in cash and merchandise, police said. The robbery happened at a store on Grand Avenue in Ridgewood at 1:28 p.m. Saturday. One of three robbers can be seen on surveillance video pulling out […]
QUEENS, NY
Daily Voice

Officers Revive Holbrook Man Who Suffered Cardiac Arrest

A Long Island man has two police officers to thank for saving his life. Emergency crews were called to a home in Suffolk County on Church Street in Holbrook Friday, May 13, with reports that an 81-year-old man had suffered cardiac arrest. When officers arrived, they found the man unresponsive...
HOLBROOK, NY
News 12

Camden County police: Suspect in Myrtle Avenue fire arrested

A resident of the Myrtle Avenue Apartments was arrested and charged with arson on Thursday after the Camden City complex was apparently set ablaze. According to the Camden City Fire Department, they along with the Camden City Police Department responded to the 4000 block of Myrtle Avenue for a fire at the Myrtle Place Apartments early Sunday, May 8. Upon arrival, one of the two-story apartment buildings was fully engulfed in a three-alarm fire. Once the fire was brought under control, 22 residents were safely evacuated and displaced from the building.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Man Killed When Car Crashes Into Tractor-Trailer At Saint James Auto Dealer

A man was killed following a crash at a Long Island auto dealership. It happened at around 3:35 a.m. Saturday, May 14 in Saint James. Robert Greene, age 33, of South Setauket, was driving a 2012 Ford Taurus eastbound on Middle Country Road when his vehicle struck a 2022 International tractor-trailer backing in to an Acura dealership, located at 780 Middle Country Road, Suffolk County Police said.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

33K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy