Red Devils top Powdersville in AAA Upper State playoffs

Jonathan Wayne Morgan, 51, of 283 Walnut Hill Farm Road, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 13, 2022. Born in Clinton, he was the husband of Brantlee Peeler Morgan and the son of Reverend Hugh Wayne Morgan and Nancy Neighbors Morgan of Clinton. He was a graduate of Clinton High School and Clemson University, where he was a member of the Rowing Team, AKA, “Clemson Crew”. Jon designed the ring seal decal for Clemson University. He was the Governor of the First SC Company of Jamestown Society and was a Past President of Pickens Rotary Club. He enjoyed history, art and had a great love for his family and was a friend to everyone. Jon was employed with Diversified Medical and was a member of First Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon.

CLINTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO