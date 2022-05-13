ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Powdersville, SC

Red Devils top Powdersville in AAA Upper State playoffs

By STAFF REPORT
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Clinton Red Devils defeated the Powdersville Patriots 18-11 in the opening game of the AAA Upper State bracket on Thursday night...

