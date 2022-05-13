Thursday Sports Scoreboard

(Frankclay) We’ll broadcast the semifinals in Class Three District 3 from West County Monday on J-98. First up it’s top seed and 17-4 West County against Kingston 9-15-1. West County beat Kingston 12-3 a week ago and received a bye as the top seed, but the Cougars are feeling good after their 8-7 win in the first round over Arcadia Valley.
–CLASS 3 DISTRICT 3 QUARTERFINALS AT WEST COUNTY– — 4-ARCADIA VALLEY VS 5-KINGSTON. –CLASS 3 DISTRICT 8 SEMIFINALS IN HERMANN- 2-STEELVILLE VS 3-BELLE. –CLASS 4 DISTRICT 1 QUARTERFINALS AT KENNETT– — 4-FREDERICKTOWN VS 5-DONIPHAN. –CLASS 4 DISTRICT 2 QUARTERFINALS AT STE. GENEVIEVE– — 4-POTOSI VS 5-PERRYVILLE...
(Festus) The high school baseball postseason is in full swing, and the Class 5 District 1 tournament gets underway Monday with a quarterfinal doubleheader on KJFF. In the first game, the top-seeded Festus Tigers battle the North County Raiders. Festus is 22-8 and looking repeat as district champions after an...
(Ste. Genevieve) Monday evening on KREI, it’s a double-header at Yanks’ Field in Ste. Genevieve for the Class 4 District 2 Semifinals. In our first game of the day, The top seed in the district 25-7 Valle Catholic Warriors face the 4-seed 10-17-1 Potosi Trojans. Immediately following that game, the two and three seeds clash as the 18-3 Central Rebels face 14-9 Ste. Genevieve.
Egan Edward Hammon of Hillsboro passed away Wednesday (5/11), at the age of 18. He was a senior at Hillsboro High School. Visitation for Egan Hammon will be Wednesday (5/18) afternoon from 5 until the time of the funeral service at 7 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Ann M. Walshauser of DeSoto passed away Friday (5/13) at the age of 94. Visitation for Ann Walshauser will be Tuesday (5/17) from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 6:30 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial will be Wednesday (5/18) morning at 10 at the...
(Hillsboro) A Hillsboro woman was injured in a one-car accident on Jarvis Road at Z Highway on Saturday night. According to the Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Jade Hicks was driving eastbound in a 1999 Toyota Camry, the vehicle had a mechanical defect and she was unable to stop and traveled off the roadway. She was taken by ambulance to Mercy Jefferson with moderate injuries. The accident took place around 10:40 Saturday night.
(Hematite) A Hematite woman was killed in a one-vehicle accident on Meyer Road east of Lee Road early Friday morning. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Tina Tessmer was driving eastbound in a 1971 GMC Sierra Grande when she traveled off the roadway and struck several trees, and overturned. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by Hematite Fire personnel. The accident took place at 1:20 Friday morning.
(Farmington) Squirrel and black bass seasons open Saturday, May 28th in Missouri. The hunting season on eastern gray and fox squirrels runs through February 15th. Allowed methods include shotguns, rifles and other legal firearms, as well as archery, slingshots or atlatls. Squirrels may also be harvested with cage-style traps as...
Daniel Lenhardt of Fredericktown died Thursday at the age of 89. The funeral service is tomorrow morning at 11 at St. Michaels Church in Fredericktown. Visitation for Daniel Lenhardt will be tomorrow morning from 10 until 11 at St. Michaels Church.
Arch McGougan of DeSoto, passed away Wednesday (5/11), he was 96 years old. The funeral service will be Monday (5/16) morning at 10 at the Dietrich-Mothershead Funeral Home in DeSoto. Burial in the DeSoto City Cemetery. Visitation for Arch McGougan will be Sunday (5/15) afternoon from 1 until 5 at...
(DeSoto) A DeSoto man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Route Y south of Jim Wilson Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Evan Boucher was driving southbound in a 2002 Chevy Avalanche and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Boucher was airlifted to Mercy St. Louis with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 5 o’clock Friday afternoon. He was later charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated.
(Jefferson County) A female was arrested late Sunday night for being in possession of a stolen vehicle from St. Louis County. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell has more details. The female pulled in to the Quick Trip in Eureka and that’s where an ambulance would pick up...
(Jefferson County) This month is recognized as Mental Health Awareness Month and Jeff Best is a Therapist with COMTREA Health Center. He says mental health is defined as a system of our emotional, social, and psychological well-being. We asked Best why it’s important to reduce or stop stigma associated with...
