Thursday Sports Scoreboard

(DeSoto) A DeSoto man was injured in a one-vehicle accident on Route Y south of Jim Wilson Road on Friday afternoon. According to the Highway Patrol, 38-year-old Evan Boucher was driving southbound in a 2002 Chevy Avalanche and traveled off the right side of the roadway and overturned. Boucher was airlifted to Mercy St. Louis with serious injuries. The accident took place a little before 5 o’clock Friday afternoon. He was later charged with Felony Driving While Intoxicated.

